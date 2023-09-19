Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

News Feed

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins
Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale
Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule
Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes
Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season
Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins
Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24
Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’
For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold
Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 
Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town
Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement
Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released
Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show
Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement
Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

The 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp will begin Wednesday, September 20, at Warrior Ice Arena

Bruins_TrainingCampRosterAnnounced_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Bruins announced today, September 19, the team’s roster and schedule for the 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, presented by Rapid7, at Warrior Ice Arena (80 Guest St., Brighton, MA). 

Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change.  

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER 

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown,  Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha 

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril 

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark 

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE 

Wednesday, September 20 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Training Camp opens 

- No on-ice practice

Thursday, September 21 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m. 

- Group B practice, 12 p.m. 

Friday, September 22 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group B practice, 10 a.m. 

- Group A practice, 12 p.m. 

Saturday, September 23 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m. 

- Group B practice, 12 p.m.  

Sunday, September 24 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA) 

- No pre-game skate

- Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+)  

Monday, September 25 (Boston, MA) 

- TBD  

Tuesday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY) 

- Pre-game skate, 10 a.m.  

- Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY | TV: NESN+)  

Wednesday, September 27 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA) 

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.  

- Group B practice, 11:45 a.m. 

Thursday, September 28 (Boston, MA) 

- Group A practice, 10:30 a.m.  

- Group B practice, 12:30 p.m. 

Friday, September 29 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA) 

- Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m. 

- Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)  

Saturday, September 30 (Boston, MA) 

- TBD 

Sunday, October 1 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.  

- Group B practice, 11:30 a.m. 

Monday, October 2 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

- Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m. 

- Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)  

Tuesday, October 3 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Pre-game skate, 11 a.m. 

- Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5) 

Wednesday, October 4 (Boston, MA)

- TBD 

Thursday, October 5 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

- Pre-game skate, 11:15 a.m. 

- Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5) 

Friday, October 6 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 11 a.m. 

Saturday, October 7 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 11 a.m. 

Sunday, October 8 (Boston, MA)

- TBD