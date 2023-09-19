Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

BOSTON – The Bruins announced today, September 19, the team’s roster and schedule for the 2023 Boston Bruins Training Camp, presented by Rapid7, at Warrior Ice Arena (80 Guest St., Brighton, MA).

Please note that the roster and schedule are subject to change.

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards: Joey Abate, Vincent Arseneau, John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Alex Chiasson, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, John Farinacci, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Fabian Lysell, Brad Marchand, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, David Pastrnak, Owen Pederson, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Derek Forbort, Matthew Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Dan Renouf, Ethan Ritchie, Kevin Shattenkirk, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser, Shane Starrett, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

BOSTON BRUINS 2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 20 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Training Camp opens

- No on-ice practice

Thursday, September 21 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.

- Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Friday, September 22 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group B practice, 10 a.m.

- Group A practice, 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 23 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.

- Group B practice, 12 p.m.

Sunday, September 24 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- No pre-game skate

- Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+)

Monday, September 25 (Boston, MA)

- TBD

Tuesday, September 26 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY)

- Pre-game skate, 10 a.m.

- Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY | TV: NESN+)

Wednesday, September 27 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.

- Group B practice, 11:45 a.m.

Thursday, September 28 (Boston, MA)

- Group A practice, 10:30 a.m.

- Group B practice, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, September 29 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m.

- Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

Saturday, September 30 (Boston, MA)

- TBD

Sunday, October 1 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Group A practice, 10 a.m.

- Group B practice, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, October 2 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

- Pre-game skate, 11:30 a.m.

- Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Tuesday, October 3 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / TD Garden, Boston, MA)

- Pre-game skate, 11 a.m.

- Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

Wednesday, October 4 (Boston, MA)

- TBD

Thursday, October 5 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA / Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

- Pre-game skate, 11:15 a.m.

- Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5)

Friday, October 6 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 7 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

- Practice, 11 a.m.

Sunday, October 8 (Boston, MA)

- TBD