Bruins Announce Enhanced Fan Experiences for 2024 Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7 

Bruins_2024Playoffs_AccountManager_Marchand_1920x1080
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, April 18, enhanced fan experiences ahead of the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, presented by Rapid7.

ICE PROJECTION

The Bruins have joined forces with Quince Imaging, an industry leader in immersive technology for sports teams and venues, to incorporate cutting-edge RGB laser projection mapping technology into their game presentation for the 2024 Playoffs, presented by Rapid7. With 12 4k50-RGB pure laser projectors rigged from the Garden rafters, the Bruins will delight fans with a full-ice projection show ahead of each playoff home game. Its ultra-high resolution 50-million pixel display will rival the brightest in the league as well as mark the first use of RGB laser projection in the NHL.

CENTENNIAL FAN BANNER CAPTAINS

Fans in attendance will again have the opportunity to partake in the postseason tradition of the passing of the 25’x40’ Boston Bruins fan banner around the TD Garden loge section during the pregame ceremonies of all playoff home games. In keeping with the spirit of the Boston Bruins’ Centennial Year, the Bruins will introduce a special, Centennial-edition fan banner to be used for the 2024 Playoffs. Additionally, the club will welcome back “playoff heroes” of Bruins’ past to serve as this year’s fan banner captains.

ACCESS TO BOSTON BRUINS HERITAGE HALL

The all-new Boston Bruins Heritage Hall, an educational and interactive celebration of the franchise’s rich 100-year history, will be open during the 2024 Playoffs. Ticket holders for each playoff game will have the opportunity to purchase access to Heritage Hall on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about how to gain entry to Heritage Hall during a visit to an upcoming Bruins playoff game, sign up for email communications here.

