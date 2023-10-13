Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

BOSTON –The Boston Bruins announced today, October 12, the All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7.

The All-Centennial Team is comprised of the most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by an independent committee of journalists and media members,historians and members of the hockey community.

The 20-player rosterwas selected from the “Historic 100” list and features 12 forwards, 6 defensemen and 2 goaltenders.

BOSTON BRUINS ALL-CENTENNIAL TEAM

FORWARDS

Patrice Bergeron (2003-23)

Bergeron appeared in1,294 career games, tallying 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points. The forward was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cupchampionship team and served asthe club’s 26thcaptain from January 7,2021 to July 26, 2023. Bergeron is a six-time SelkeTrophywinner, earning the honor in2012, 2014, 2015,2017, 2022 and 2023. He won the King ClancyMemorial Trophyfor leadership and community qualities in the2012-13 season and theMark Messier Award for the 2020-21 season.

JohnnyBucyk (1957-78)

Bucyk appeared in 1,436 career games,recording545 goals and 794 assists for 1,339 points.Heholds the franchise record for most goals scored.During his 21seasons with theBruins,‘Chief’ won two Stanley Cup titles, in 1970 and 1972, andserved as team captain from 1966-67 and again from 1973-77. His number,9, was retired by the team on March 13, 1980.

Wayne Cashman (1964-65, 1967-83)

Cashman appeared in 1,027career games, recording 277 goals and 516 assists for 793 points.He won two Stanley Cup championships, in 1970 and 1972. Cashman served as team captain from 1977 to 1983. On February 2, 1983, he became the secondplayer in franchise history to play his 1,000th NHL game and the first to play allcareer games for Boston.

Bill Cowley (1935-47)

Cowley appeared in 508 career games, recording 190 goals and347 assists for 537 points. He was a member of two Stanley Cup championship teams, in 1939 and 1941, and served as team captain from 1944-45. Cashman was awarded the Hart Trophy as most valuable playerduring the 1940-41 and 1942-42 seasons and won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader in 1940-41.He retired in 1947 as the NHL’s all-time assist and points leader.

Phil Esposito (1967-76)

Esposito was a member of the 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup championship teams. Heappeared in625 career games,recording459 goals and 553 assists for 1,012 points.Theforward won the Hart Trophy in 1968-69 and 1973-74 and was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s scoring leaderfive times (1968-69, 1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1973-74). He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1984. On December 3, 1987, the Bruins retired his number, 7.

David Krejci (2006-21, 2022-23)

Krejci was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team with Boston. He appeared in 1,032 career games, recording 213 goals and 555 assists for 786 points. Krejci led theleague in playoff scoring in both 2011 and 2013. In January 2023, he played his 1,000NHL game.

Brad Marchand (2009 - Present)

Marchand has appeared in948 career games, recording 372 goals and 491 assists for 863 points.He was amemberof the2011Stanley Cupchampionship team.Marchand is Boston’s all-time leader in overtime goals and shorthanded scores. Among active NHL players,he ranks first in plus-minus (plus-290). In September 2023, Marchand was named the 27th captain in franchise history.

Rick Middleton (1976-88)

Middletonappeared in 881careergames, scoring 402 goals and 496 assists for 898 points. He is one of sixplayers in team history to score 50 goals in a season.‘Nifty’ servedasco-captainof theBruinsfrom 1985-1968.Heled the Bruins in scoringfor four consecutive seasons and in goals for six straight campaigns.His number, 16, was honored by the team on November 29, 2018.

Cam Neely (1986-96)

Neely appeared in 525 careergames, recording 344 goals and 246 assists for 590 points.He led the team in goals for seven of his tenseasons includingthree 50-goal campaigns. Neely won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1993-94 and was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy forhis contributions to hockey in the United States in 2010.His number, 8, was retired by the team in 2004. In 2010, he became the first formerplayer in club history to becomethe President of the team. As President, Neely won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Terry O’Reilly (1971-85)

O’Reilly served as team captain from1983-85. He appeared in 891 career games,recording 204 goals and 402 assists for 606 points. O’Reilly is one of just five players in club history to have led the team in points and penalty minutes in the same season.Heserved as head coach of the Bruins fromNovember 5,1986 to May 1, 1989. On October 24, 2002, his number, 24, washonored by the team.

DavidPastrnak (2014 – Present)

Pastrnak has appeared in593 career games, recording 303 goals and 316 assists for 619 points.As the leading goal scorer (tied) in 2019-20, he became the first Bruin since 1974-75 to win the Rocket Richard Trophy.Inthe 2022-23 season, he became the second Bruin in franchise history with a 60+ goal season.Pastrnak ranks second inteam history with 15 career hat tricks.

Milt Schmidt (1936-42, 1945-55)

Schmidt is the only person in club history to serve the team as player, captain,coach and general manager.The forward appeared in 776 career games, recording 229 goals and 346 assists for 575 points.Heis a member of four of Boston’s six Stanley Cupchampionshipteams. Schmidt served as team captain from 1947-54. He won the Hart Trophyin 1950-51 and was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1996.Schmidt waselected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961.His number, 15, washonored by the team in 1956.

DEFENSEMEN

Ray Bourque (1979-2000)

Bourque is the NHL’s all-time leading scorer among defensemen. He appeared in1,518 career games recording 395 goals and 1,111 assists for 1,506 points. He served as team captain from 1985-2000. Bourque won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 1986-87, 1987-88, 1989-90, 1990-91 and 1993-94. On October 4,2001 his number, 77, was honored by the Bruins.

Zdeno Chara (2006-20)

Zdeno Chara was a member of the 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. He served as team captain from 2006-20. Chara appeared in 1,023 career games, recording 148 points and 333assists for 481 points. Hewas awarded the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2008-09 and won the Mark Messieraward for leadership in 2010-11.He holds theall-time record for hardest shot at 108.8 mph.

Dit Clapper (1927-47)

Clapper was the first player in NHL history to play for 20 seasons. He is the only Bruin to play on three championship Boston teams (1929, 2939 and 1942). Clapper appeared in835 career games, recording 229 goals and 248 assists for 477 points. He served as team captain from 1932-33 and again in 1939-44.In 1947, Clapper was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and had hisnumber, 5, retired by the team. He served as head coach from 1945-49.

Bobby Orr (1966-76)

Orr was a member of the 1970 and 1972 Stanley Cup championship teams, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in both years. In his career, he appeared in631careergames, recording 264 goals and 624 assists for 888 points. Orr won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable playerfor three consecutive seasons (1969-72) and was awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring leader in 1969-70 and 1974-75. In his rookie season (1967-68), he was awarded the Calder Trophy. Orr waselected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979. On January 9,1979 his number, 4, was honored by the team.

Brad Park (1975-83)

Park appeared in501 career games, recording 100 goals and 317 assists for 417 points.He was the second defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career assists on December 11, 1980.In his eight years with the team, he led all Bruins defensemen in goals,assists and points.Park was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in1988.

Eddie Shore(1926-40)

Shore was among the first group of inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1945. In his career, he appeared in 541 games, recording 103 goals and 176 assists for 279 points.Shore served as team captain from 1935-36 and is the only defenseman in league history towin the Hart Trophyfour times (1932-33, 1934-35,1935-36 and 1937-38). He was awarded the Lester Patrick Trophy for contributions to hockey in the United States in 1970. His number, 2,was honored by the Bruins on April 1, 1947.

GOALTENDERS

FrankBrimsek (1938-43, 1946-49)

In514 career games,Brimsek had a record of252-182-80witha 2.7 goals against average and40 shutouts.He won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins, in 1939 and 1941.Brimsek won the Calder Trophy in 1938-39 and was awarded the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 1938-39 and 1941-42. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966 and the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in 1973.

Gerry Cheevers (1965-72, 1975-80)

Cheevers won two Stanley Cup championships with Boston, in 1970 and 1972. In418 career games, he has a record of227-104-76 witha 2.89 goals against average and 26 shutouts.He served as head coach of the Bruins from July 7,1980 to February 13, 1985. Cheevers was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1985.