Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, September 12, the “Historic 100,” a list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community.
From the “Historic 100,” the independent selection committee, appointed by the club in June, will determine the final 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders) that will comprise the All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7.
The All-Centennial Team will be revealed at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, October 12.
Fans now have the opportunity to select their own individual All-Centennial Teams by visiting this link. Fans can create, download and share their all-time roster cards for friendly debate and discussion across social media.
BOSTON BRUINS “HISTORIC 100”
Jason Allison
Don Awrey
P.J. Axelsson
Ace Bailey
Marty Barry
Bobby Bauer
Patrice Bergeron
Leo Boivin
Ray Bourque
Johnny Boychuk
Frank Brimsek
Johnny Bucyk
Herb Cain
Wayne Cashman
Zdeno Chara
Gerry Cheevers
Dit Clapper
Roy Conacher
Bill Cowley
Jack Crawford
Keith Crowder
Byron Dafoe
Gary Doak
Ted Donato
Woody Dumart
Phil Esposito
Andrew Ference
Fernie Flaman
Gilles Gilbert
Ted Green
Lionel Hitchman
Ken R. Hodge
Flash Hollett
Nathan Horton
Bronco Horvath
Craig Janney
Eddie Johnston
Stan Jonathan
Steve Kasper
Phil Kessel
Gord Kluzak
David Krejci
Torey Krug
Leo Labine
Reggie Lemelin
Ken Linseman
Milan Lucic
Fleming Mackell
Brad Marchand
Don Marcotte
Charlie McAvoy
Don McKenney
Johnny McKenzie
Peter McNab
Rick Middleton
Mike Milbury
Doug Mohns
Andy Moog
Glen Murray
Cam Neely
Mike O'Connell
Willie O'Ree
Terry O'Reilly
Adam Oates
Harry Oliver
Bobby Orr
Brad Park
David Pastrnak
Barry Pederson
Pete Peeters
Johnny Peirson
Bill Quackenbush
Tuukka Rask
Jean Ratelle
Mark Recchi
Sergei Samsonov
Derek Sanderson
Ed Sandford
Marc Savard
Bobby Schmautz
Milt Schmidt
Dennis Seidenberg
Gregg Sheppard
Eddie Shore
Charlie Simmer
Dallas Smith
Rick Smith
Fred Stanfield
Vic Stasiuk
Don Sweeney
Tim Thomas
Tiny Thompson
Joe Thornton
Shawn Thornton
Jerry Toppazzini
Carol Vadnais
Cooney Weiland
John Wensink
Glen Wesley
Eddie Westfall