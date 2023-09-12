Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, September 12, the “Historic 100,” a list of the 100 most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community.

From the “Historic 100,” the independent selection committee, appointed by the club in June, will determine the final 20 players (12 forwards, 6 defensemen, 2 goaltenders) that will comprise the All-Centennial Team, presented by Rapid7.

The All-Centennial Team will be revealed at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, October 12.

Fans now have the opportunity to select their own individual All-Centennial Teams by visiting this link. Fans can create, download and share their all-time roster cards for friendly debate and discussion across social media.

BOSTON BRUINS “HISTORIC 100”

Jason Allison

Don Awrey

P.J. Axelsson

Ace Bailey

Marty Barry

Bobby Bauer

Patrice Bergeron

Leo Boivin

Ray Bourque

Johnny Boychuk

Frank Brimsek

Johnny Bucyk

Herb Cain

Wayne Cashman

Zdeno Chara

Gerry Cheevers

Dit Clapper

Roy Conacher

Bill Cowley

Jack Crawford

Keith Crowder

Byron Dafoe

Gary Doak

Ted Donato

Woody Dumart

Phil Esposito

Andrew Ference

Fernie Flaman

Gilles Gilbert

Ted Green

Lionel Hitchman

Ken R. Hodge

Flash Hollett

Nathan Horton

Bronco Horvath

Craig Janney

Eddie Johnston

Stan Jonathan

Steve Kasper

Phil Kessel

Gord Kluzak

David Krejci

Torey Krug

Leo Labine

Reggie Lemelin

Ken Linseman

Milan Lucic

Fleming Mackell

Brad Marchand

Don Marcotte

Charlie McAvoy

Don McKenney

Johnny McKenzie

Peter McNab

Rick Middleton

Mike Milbury

Doug Mohns

Andy Moog

Glen Murray

Cam Neely

Mike O'Connell

Willie O'Ree

Terry O'Reilly

Adam Oates

Harry Oliver

Bobby Orr

Brad Park

David Pastrnak

Barry Pederson

Pete Peeters

Johnny Peirson

Bill Quackenbush

Tuukka Rask

Jean Ratelle

Mark Recchi

Sergei Samsonov

Derek Sanderson

Ed Sandford

Marc Savard

Bobby Schmautz

Milt Schmidt

Dennis Seidenberg

Gregg Sheppard

Eddie Shore

Charlie Simmer

Dallas Smith

Rick Smith

Fred Stanfield

Vic Stasiuk

Don Sweeney

Tim Thomas

Tiny Thompson

Joe Thornton

Shawn Thornton

Jerry Toppazzini

Carol Vadnais

Cooney Weiland

John Wensink

Glen Wesley

Eddie Westfall