Boston Bruins Foundation to Host 20th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 14 at Pinehills Golf Club

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins Foundation will host the 20th Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 14 at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Members of the current Boston Bruins roster, alumni and coaching staff will take part in the event. Players participating in the event include: Jesper Boqvist, Patrick Brown, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Jakub Lauko, Hampus Lindholm, Milan Lucic, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Ian Mitchell, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, James van Riemsdyk, Pavel Zacha and Jakub Zboril.

Additionally, Special Olympic Massachusetts athletes John Dunleavy and Tyler Lagasse will be participating in the event.

Dunleavy has been an athlete with Special Olympics Massachusetts for more than 10 years, participating in swimming and basketball, and works within the Boston Bruins organization. Lagasse, a graduate of UMass Lowell, has participated in a PGA Golf Experience where he played alongside professional golfers, and most recently won a gold medal at the 2022 Special Olympics National Games.