Boston Bruins Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, October 2, the Boston Bruins Foundation’s celebratory initiatives ahead of its 20th anniversary.

The Boston Bruins Foundation is a non-profit that collaborates with charitable organizations that demonstrate a commitment to health and wellness, education and athletics. Since its inception in 2003, the Bruins Foundation has raised over $62 million through various events and community initiatives.

During the 2022-23 season, the Foundation raised over $7.3 million, donating $3.7 million to various non-profits across New England.

“I am proud of the positive impact the Boston Bruins Foundation continues to have in our community,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs “Since we started the Foundation 20 years ago, it has been our goal to evolve our giving with the needs of our region. We look forward to continuing our work throughout New England for many decades to come.”

Throughout the last 20 years, the Bruins Foundation has collaborated with organizations that share the Foundation’s vision to better the Boston community. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Bruins Foundation will donate over $1 million to a minimum of 20 charities including the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, SCORE Boston and Team Impact.

“It is extremely rewarding to see what the Bruins Foundation has accomplished in 20 amazing years,” said Bob Sweeney, President of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “We have come a long way over our two decades of giving and we couldn’t do it without our fans and sponsors. With your support, we are able to have impactful partnerships with Special Olympics and numerous other charities across New England to better the lives of children and families.”

The Bruins Foundation will kick off a 50/50 program that will run through eight Bruins homes games beginning on February 29, 2024, against the Vegas Golden Knights. The raffle will include specialty games such as First Responders Night and Irish Appreciation Night with the cumulative jackpot benefiting over 100 local charities.

On March 19, 2024, the Bruins Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary game as the Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators. The game will highlight the rich 20-year history of the Foundation, featuring charities, partners and supporters who have impacted the Foundation throughout the years.

Ahead of the Bruins’ last preseason game vs. the Washington Capitals on October 3, the Bruins Foundation will kick off its anniversary season with a celebratory reception to honor the core charities, families and individuals that have been a vital part of the Foundation’s first 20 years.

For more information regardingthe Boston Bruins Foundation, please visit www.bostonbruins.com/foundation.