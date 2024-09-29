Boston Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 29, the following roster transactions:

Marc McLaughlin has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Joey Abate, Drew Bavaro, Ryan Bischel, Frederic Brunet, Michael Callahan, Riley Duran, Jackson Edward, John Farinacci, Brett Harrison, Trevor Kuntar, Fabian Lysell, Nolan Maier, Ryan Mast, Adam Mechura, Georgii Merkulov, Mason Millman and Jaxon Nelson will report to Providence Bruins training camp.

Kasimir Kaskisuo has been released from his PTO and will report to Providence Bruins training camp.