Boston Bruins Announce Multi-Year Contract Extension with National Grid as Presenting Sponsor of the BFit Challenge  

Bruins_NationalGridPressRelease_1920x1080
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today a three-year contract extension with National Grid as the presenting sponsor of the BFit Challenge, and continue as Proud Energy Partner of TD Garden. 

The BFit Challenge, powered by National Grid, is a unique event that invites first responders, military personnel and community members to participate in a challenge course throughout TD Garden while raising money for first responder and military charities.  

Since the inception of the BFit Challenge in 2017, National Grid has been a foundational partner as the presenting sponsor, covering all event expenses to ensure that 100% of funds raised directly benefit first responder and military charities. Throughout the past eight years, the BFit Challenge has successfully raised $2.9 million, with last year’s event generating over $650,000 from over 1200 participants.  

"National Grid is proud to renew our sponsorship with TD Garden and the Boston Bruins  while also continuing our support of the BFit Challenge," said Melissa Lavinson, Head of Corporate Affairs, New England.  "As a company with an unwavering commitment to safety and wellness on the job, at home, and in the communities that we serve, National Grid often works hand in hand with first responders during blue skies and in times of emergency. Supporting first responders and veterans organizations via the BFit Challenge is a perfect collaboration of cause and community. " 

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with National Grid for the BFit Challenge,” said Bob Sweeney, president of the Boston Bruins Foundation. “This event is extremely important to the Bruins Foundation, and we take pride in partnering with an organization that is dedicated to enhancing health and wellness for military and first responder communities.”  

National Grid has also contributed to the success of other BFit initiatives such as the BFit Assembly program. During BFit assemblies, National Grid employees speak with elementary school students about electric and gas safety, carbon monoxide awareness and the importance of regularly checking batteries in alarms.  

National Grid also continues their sponsorship of First Responders Night, which honors and recognizes first responders  at a select Bruins game. Season ticket holders are also invited to donate their tickets so  First Responders can attend this game in honor of their service to the community. First Responders Night will take place on Monday, March 11. For more information, please click here. The 2024 BFit Challenge will occur on Sunday, January 28 at TD Garden. For more information, please click here.

