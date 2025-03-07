Boston Bruins Acquire Daniil Misyul from New Jersey Devils 

Bruins_MediaWall_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired defenseman Daniil Misyul from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Marc McLaughlin.

Misyul (mihz-YUHL), 24, has appeared in one game with New Jersey this season. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound defenseman has also skated in 47 games with the Utica Comets (AHL) this season, tallying eight assists. Misyul has played in 91 career AHL games, totaling four goals and 18 assists for 22 points. The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (70th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

McLaughlin, 25, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, recording two goals. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward has also skated in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying five goals and nine assists for 14 points. McLaughlin has played in 169 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

News Feed

Boston Bruins Acquire Henri Jokiharju from Buffalo Sabres

Boston Bruins Acquire Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Colorado Avalanche

Geekie Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Carolina in Closing Seconds

Boston Bruins Acquire Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Bruins Sign Tyler Pitlick to One-year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Geekie Hits 20-Goal Plateau But Bruins Fall to Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Boston Bruins Acquire Max Wanner, 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Edmonton Oilers

Bruins Assign Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Shutout by Wild, Pastrnak's Point Streak Ends

Pastrnak Pushes Point Steak to 17, Bruins Hold off Penguins

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Pastrnak Pushes Streak to 16 with 800th NHL Point, Bruins Fall to Islanders

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Prospects Report: P-Bruins' Offense Explodes During Two-Win Weekend

Bruins Surrender Lead, Fall to Maple Leafs in Overtime