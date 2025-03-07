Boston Bruins Acquire Daniil Misyul from New Jersey Devils 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired defenseman Daniil Misyul from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Marc McLaughlin.

Misyul (mihz-YUHL), 24, has appeared in one game with New Jersey this season. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound defenseman has also skated in 47 games with the Utica Comets (AHL) this season, tallying eight assists. Misyul has played in 91 career AHL games, totaling four goals and 18 assists for 22 points. The Minsk, Belarus native was originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (70th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

McLaughlin, 25, has appeared in 12 games with Boston this season, recording two goals. The 6-foot, 202-pound forward has also skated in 34 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying five goals and nine assists for 14 points. McLaughlin has played in 169 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. The North Billerica, Massachusetts native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.