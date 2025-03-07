Boston Bruins Acquire 2027 Conditional Second-Round Draft Pick from Florida Panthers

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 7, that the team has acquired a 2027 conditional second-round draft pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Brad Marchand.

The conditional second-round draft pick will become a 2027 or 2028 first-round draft pick if Florida wins two rounds of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs and Marchand appears in at least 50% of the team’s playoff games. Boston will retain 50 percent of Marchand’s salary.

Marchand has appeared in 61 games with Boston this season, recording 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points. The 5-foot-9, 180-winger has skated in 1,090 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, totaling 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 points. Currently in his 16th NHL season, Marchand ranks first among active NHL players in plus-minus (plus-284), fifth in game-winning goals, ninth in goals, tied for 19th in assists and 12th in points. He also ranks third for most overtime goals and is tied for eighth in shorthanded goals in NHL history. The 36-year-old has also played in 157 career playoff games, ranking seventh among active NHL skaters in playoff games played, fourth in playoff goals (56), sixth in assists (82) and is tied for fifth in playoff points (138). The Halifax, Nova Scotia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.