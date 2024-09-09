BOS - STH Waitlist - FAQ Accordion

A non-refundable $100 per seat deposit is required in order to be on the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist. This deposit will be applied towards your purchase of season tickets. Placing a deposit does not guarantee you will be offered Bruins season tickets at any time. When Bruins season tickets become available you will be contacted by a sales representative or receive an offer via email. Should you be offered Bruins season tickets and decide to decline or do not respond you may remain on the list however we hold the right to adjust your ranking. You will be contacted in order of when you put down your deposit, not your location preference. Please note: Access does not guarantee you seats. Inventory is extremely limited. Rules and regulations of the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist are subject to change at any time.