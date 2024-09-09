BOS - STH Waitlist - FAQ Accordion

Why has the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist been created?
The Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist has been created to provide an organized and fair process for fans to have access to Bruins season tickets, should they become available.
How many seats can I place a deposit for?
You can place a $100 deposit per seat for a maximum of 4 seats.
What happens to the deposit I put down?
The deposit will be credited toward your season tickets upon purchase. Your deposit is non-refundable, but can be transferred to the purchase of Boston Bruins regular season home games.
How long will it take to get season tickets?
The number of seats that become available annually will depend upon the rate at which current Boston Bruins Season Ticket Holders renew. Although, we cannot guarantee how long it will take to receive access to seats, we will keep you informed of your progress. Placing a deposit does not guarantee you will be offered season tickets for the 2023-24 season, or any season thereafter.
How will I be contacted should season tickets become available?
Your personal Bruins Ticket Representative will contact you if and when season tickets become available. Please make sure we have your most up-to-date contact information.
Are there benefits to being on the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist?
Yes. Once you're on the Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist, you will have the opportunity to purchase 2023-24 regular season individual game tickets before they go on sale to the general public. In addition, you will receive special weekly emails about upcoming promotions and team announcements and receive a dedicated Sales Representative to assist you year-round.
Can I be taken off the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist?
Yes. You can be taken off the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist. Your deposit is non-refundable, but transferable to Bruins regular season home games.
Terms and Conditions
A non-refundable $100 per seat deposit is required in order to be on the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist. This deposit will be applied towards your purchase of season tickets. Placing a deposit does not guarantee you will be offered Bruins season tickets at any time. When Bruins season tickets become available you will be contacted by a sales representative or receive an offer via email. Should you be offered Bruins season tickets and decide to decline or do not respond you may remain on the list however we hold the right to adjust your ranking. You will be contacted in order of when you put down your deposit, not your location preference. Please note: Access does not guarantee you seats. Inventory is extremely limited. Rules and regulations of the Boston Bruins Season Ticket Waitlist are subject to change at any time.