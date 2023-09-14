Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

BOSTON – Johnny Beecher has had his focus on Boston.

With the 22-year-old getting set for his second full professional season, his eyes are set on making the big club out of training camp. As such, Beecher made the city his home for much of the offseason.

After spending about three weeks training at USA Hockey’s facilities in Michigan, Beecher returned to Boston and for the last two months has been gearing up at Warrior Ice Arena.

“It was a good summer. I had a really productive offseason and I’m just coming into camp open minded, trying to give it everything I’ve got…and we’ll see what happens at the end,” Beecher, who added that his goals were to shore up his offensive game, specifically his shot and puck possession, said following the opening of Bruins Rookie Camp on Wednesday.

Beecher hopes that when camp concludes in early October, he’s not making the trek back down I-95 to Providence. He is well aware of the open competition down the middle of the ice with the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci this offseason and is aiming to seize the opportunity.

“I think it’s definitely something that you look at, and it’s enticing,” said the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Elmira, New York, native, who also spent some time at left wing with Providence last season. “Obviously, everybody coming into camp wants to have a shot, and this year there’s a bunch of opportunities…so, I just have to go into camp and try my best.”

Having been through a training camp, as well as several Bruins Development Camps, Beecher is feeling more at ease in his surroundings as he prepares for this weekend’s three-game Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.

“One hundred percent [more comfortable],” said Beecher, who was selected 30th overall in 2019. “I think last year I came into camp kind of wide-eyed, staring around, and I think this year I definitely have a better idea of what I have to do now that I’m here and what it’s going to take, so I’m excited.”

Beecher grew immensely throughout his first full professional campaign – during which he tallied 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 61 games for the P-Bruins – particularly in the second half of the season when he became a dependable all-situations player for Providence coach Ryan Mougenel.

“John Beecher's growth for us has been great,” said Mougenel. “He’s not the only player to come down to Providence and, I wouldn't necessarily say struggle, but maybe have a little bit of an identity issue early on. By the second half, he was our go-to guy down there for a lot of situations. His skating obviously separates him from most of his peers down there.

“The ability to hang on to a puck and get in and be first to the puck is something that he did really well. The one thing we really liked about John by the end of the year was his willingness to play a physical brand of hockey, and it took time. The one thing we're allotted in the American League is having patience for players, especially a bigger player, to figure that out. I think John did an amazing job of that.

“Thinking the right way is always going to be something that we preach to our players, and it is tough. John's one of those guys that struggled early on. He came from a great program and had a certain pedigree. You realize pretty quickly that it's a really good league. There's really good players in the American Hockey League.

“Once he figured that out and what he could and couldn't do, I thought John's growth was fantastic for us.”