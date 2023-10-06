News Feed

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at New York Rangers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Megna on Waivers; Kuntar, McLaughlin, and Merkulov to Providence
Bruins Sign Frederic Brunet to Entry-Level Contract

Poitras Making Preseason Push

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Callahan, Lysell to Providence; Five Players Placed on Waivers
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Capitals

Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game vs. Washington Capitals

Bruins Drop Preseason Contest in Philadelphia

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Keyser Placed on Waivers, Farinacci to Providence
Boston Bruins Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Impact Throughout 2023-24 Season

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game at Philadelphia Flyers

Montgomery on Practice Group Split: ‘You Want to See How They Respond’

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Chiasson Released from PTO; Brunet, Harrison to Providence; DiPietro on Waivers
Pastrnak Pots Two But Bruins Fall to Philly in Shootout

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Roster Transactions: Edward to Report to London (OHL); Mast to Providence Bruins
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

For Mitchell, Bruins Provide Familiar Surroundings

Poitras, B's End Preseason on High Note in New York

Young center shines again as Boston closes out exhibition slate with 3-1 victory over Rangers

GettyImages-1708744026
By Elaine Cavalieri
@NHLBruins BostonBruins.com

NEW YORK – The Bruins earneda 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in the preseason finale, as Matt Poitras shined yet again, closing out what has been a very strong training camp for the 19-year-old forward.

Poitras scored his third goal of the preseason to give Boston a 2-1 lead midway through the third period. Trent Frederic earned the assist, finding Poitras from behind the net to set him up for the shot at the net front. Poitras buried it for his third goal of the preseason in just five games.

It remains to be seen whether or not Poitras will crack the Opening Night roster, but head coach Jim Montgomery said the young forward will continue to get his chances. “He's earned the right to stick around for a while, that's for sure,” said Montgomery. “He has the puck a lot because he's always in the right support position. And then when he gets the puck, he is poised and he's calm beyond his years with the puck.”

The young play-making center is making the most of his opportunity and gaining confidence with each appearance. “I think it's just being comfortable and knowing that I can make plays out there and that I can play out there,” said Poitras. “And just for me, having a good comfort level and having good confidence and knowing that I have the ability to play at this level.”

With the preseason slate complete, Poitras can turn his attention to his next mission - making the team.

“I was confident in my ability when I came in, and my goal was to try to make the Bruins, obviously," said Poitras." I’ve had that dream throughout camp, so I'm just going to keep going with that and hopefully I can get on the roster.”

Montgomery and players speak with media after 3-1 win