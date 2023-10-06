Poitras, B's End Preseason on High Note in New York

NEW YORK – The Bruins earneda 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in the preseason finale, as Matt Poitras shined yet again, closing out what has been a very strong training camp for the 19-year-old forward.

Poitras scored his third goal of the preseason to give Boston a 2-1 lead midway through the third period. Trent Frederic earned the assist, finding Poitras from behind the net to set him up for the shot at the net front. Poitras buried it for his third goal of the preseason in just five games.

It remains to be seen whether or not Poitras will crack the Opening Night roster, but head coach Jim Montgomery said the young forward will continue to get his chances. “He's earned the right to stick around for a while, that's for sure,” said Montgomery. “He has the puck a lot because he's always in the right support position. And then when he gets the puck, he is poised and he's calm beyond his years with the puck.”

The young play-making center is making the most of his opportunity and gaining confidence with each appearance. “I think it's just being comfortable and knowing that I can make plays out there and that I can play out there,” said Poitras. “And just for me, having a good comfort level and having good confidence and knowing that I have the ability to play at this level.”

With the preseason slate complete, Poitras can turn his attention to his next mission - making the team.

“I was confident in my ability when I came in, and my goal was to try to make the Bruins, obviously," said Poitras." I’ve had that dream throughout camp, so I'm just going to keep going with that and hopefully I can get on the roster.”