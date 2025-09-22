Ways to save on Blues tickets for 2025-26

Planning to attend a St. Louis Blues game this season? We’re making it easier than ever to save!

As the 2025-26 season approaches, the Blues are pleased to offer a range of special deals on both tickets and concessions.

Here are just a few of the ways you can enjoy more for less:

Blues Great Saves presented by Ticketmaster

Be one of the first to hear about tickets, special offers and exclusive promotions by signing up for Blues Great Saves text alerts. To join, text BGS to 38313 and you’ll be alerted about last-minute discounted tickets and other special offers. Learn more and sign up by clicking here.

Student Rush

Students with a valid .edu email address can sign up to receive texts from the Blues with exclusive ticket discounts. All current students can text STUDENT to 38313 to sign up. Learn more by clicking here.

Military Nights presented by Boeing

As a special thank you to members of the military, the Blues offer specially-priced tickets to select games through GovX. All active, reserve and retired military can learn more by clicking here.

Group Tickets

Make memories with your family, friends or coworkers with group tickets to a Blues game. Regardless of the size or occasion, our ticket sales team can help you save! Click here to learn more.

Single Seat Tickets (Box Office Only)

Save 50 percent off the gate price when purchasing a single ticket the day of the game. This offer is available only at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Enterprise Center (subject to availability). Windows open on event days starting at noon and stay open until one hour after the start of the event!

Bluenatics Offers

Show your Blues pride by joining Bluenatics! While the program is currently under construction, fans can still sign up now to be the first to know when new perks launch. Members will gain access to exclusive contests, special ticket offers, and insider experiences all season long. Don’t miss your chance to be part of it - start participating today in the Blues App or at stlouisblues.com/bluenatics

Kids Club presented by Scott Credit Union

Sign your child up for the Blues’ brand-new FREE Kids Club! Members will have access to exclusive events and ticket offers. Join the Blue Note Kids Club by clicking here!

Bud Light Happy Hour and 4th Period at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten

The fan-favorite Happy Hour and 4th Period are back this season! Join fellow fans pre- and postgame in the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten and the Bud Light Sports Pub to enjoy food and beverage specials, music and plenty of fun!