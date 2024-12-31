Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

After the trade was completed, Fowler scrambled to get from Columbus, where he was with the Ducks to play the Blue Jackets, to join the Blues for their game at the Dallas Stars that night. His wife Jasmine was the first one to tell him about the Winter Classic potentially coinciding with his 1,000-game milestone.

“I didn’t even put it together that the Blues were playing in the Winter Classic I had so much stuff going on in my mind,” he said. “And then for it to line up with the 1,000th (game), so many things had to fall into place. But she did say if I played that first game in Dallas, and everything went well that it could line up with the Winter Classic and luckily it did.”

Fowler’s first NHL game also came in a historic building, on Oct. 8, 2010 against the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena, not far from where he grew up in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

“So, it’s kind of awesome how some of these things have fallen into place,” Fowler said.

Although Fowler is still in the process of settling in and bringing Jasmine, who is pregnant with their second child, and their 2-year-old son Charlie to St. Louis, the transition on the ice has been smooth. Playing alongside Colton Parayko in St. Louis’ top defense pair, he has five points (one goal, four assists) and is averaging 22:20 in ice time in eight games.

“He’s been around for a long time, 1,000th game tomorrow, and he’s been in all situations throughout his career,” Parayko said. “Just the way he has poise with the puck, he’s always in the right positions, but the way he skates is crazy. … We just try to help each other, try to be open-minded, try to learn from each other as quick as possible.”

Although Fowler has only been with the Blues for a little more than two weeks, Parakyo said, “We’re going to try to make it as special as possible for him tomorrow wearing the Blue note.” Blues coach Jim Montgomery thinks Fowler’s 1,000th game will add to the day for the entire team.

“When I found out about six games ago that his 1,000th game was going to be here, I had a conversation with him about not many people get to play, 1,000 games with the same team, but this has to be the second-best possibility, and he had a big smile on his face,” Montgomery said. “It’s going to be a great moment for him and I just think spiritually that’s something that makes the trade and us acquiring him even more special.”

It will be Fowler’s second NHL outdoor game. He also played in the Ducks’ 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014. Game-time temperature that day was 62 degrees. It’s expected to be around 40 degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.

“Other than the temperature, I don’t think there’s much difference,” Fowler said. “Dodger Stadium is iconic in its own way.”

The other difference is the significant milestone Fowler will reach on this outdoor stage.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Fowler said. “I didn’t even really put it together for a long time that I had the opportunity to play 1,000 games. It's never something that I thought was possible. I dreamt of getting to the NHL and then I’ve been fortunate to have a long career. So, I honestly don’t think I’ve processed it all yet and I probably won’t for a little while.

“All I know is that I’m excited to have everyone here and more excited to be a part of this special event and try to get a win for our team.”