Fowler to play 1,000th NHL game at Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- Cam Fowler had so much to think about when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 14, he was unaware initially that the deal put him on track to have a unique milestone moment at the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
The outdoor game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the historic home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs will also be the 33-year-old defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game. It will be the NHL’s 42nd outdoor regular-season game and 16th Winter Classic. but Fowler will be the first to play his 1,000th outdoors, according to NHL Stats.
“It’s going to be crazy,” Fowler said after the Blues’ practice at Wrigley Field on Monday. “I think the whole day is just going to be pretty surreal, so I’ll just try to soak it in as best I can. … The game itself is going to be an incredible experience and then you mix in the personal accomplishments, tie it all in together, and it’s going to be a special day.”
Fowler played his first 991 regular-season games with the Anaheim Ducks, who selected him with the No. 12 pick of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. It seemed he was destined to become the second player to play 1,000 games with Anaheim, following Ryan Getzlaf, who played 1,157 before retiring in 2022.
But with the Ducks in the middle of a rebuild, Fowler discussed with general manager Pat Verbeek this past offseason the possibility of a trade.
“I spent so long in one place, it was hard for me to put myself out there into a new situation,” Fowler said.
Fowler agreed to lift the limited no-trade clause in his contract to go to St. Louis when the deal came together. The Blues acquired Fowler and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft from the Ducks in exchange for defenseman prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft.