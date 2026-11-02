Enter to win a Sky Suite for you and 11 friends!

The app exclusive giveaway will be live through November

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By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Do you want a chance to enjoy the suite life this season?

Fans can enter for a chance to win a sky suite to a mutually-agreed upon St. Louis Blues game this season! All you have to do is download the Blues App, presented by Ticketmaster, and click "Enter Now" on the giveaway page! 

Enterprise Center's single sky level suites include eight theatre-style and four barstool seats, a private restroom, television, telephone and message board recognition! In-suite food and beverages are not included in this giveaway. 

This is a Blues App exclusive and will run through the end of November.

Click here to download the app to access this giveaway and to participate in future contests throughout the 2026-27 season! Additionally, you'll gain access to convenient mobile ticket access, breaking news notifications, live game coverage and more.

Win a Sky Suite

Live the suite life! Enter now, exclusively in the Blues App, for your chance to win a sky suite to a mutually agreed upon Blues game during the 2026-27 season!

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