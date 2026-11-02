Enter to win a Sky Suite for you and 11 friends!

Do you want a chance to enjoy the suite life this season?

Fans can enter for a chance to win a sky suite to a mutually-agreed upon St. Louis Blues game this season! All you have to do is download the Blues App, presented by Ticketmaster, and click "Enter Now" on the giveaway page!

Enterprise Center's single sky level suites include eight theatre-style and four barstool seats, a private restroom, television, telephone and message board recognition! In-suite food and beverages are not included in this giveaway.

This is a Blues App exclusive and will run through the end of November.

Click here to download the app to access this giveaway and to participate in future contests throughout the 2026-27 season! Additionally, you'll gain access to convenient mobile ticket access, breaking news notifications, live game coverage and more.