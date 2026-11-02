Blues reveal Hometown Remix uniform

The St. Louis Blues, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of St. Louis.

Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Blues uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Blues will wear their hometown remix uniforms ten times during the 2026-27 season, including nine home games at Enterprise Center:

Nov. 17 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Nov. 22 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Nov. 25 at New York Islanders

Nov. 27 vs. Dallas Stars

Dec. 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 30 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Feb. 25 vs. Vancouver Canucks

March 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks