Blues reveal Hometown Remix uniform
Club to wear Hometown Remix uniform 10 times in 2026-27; Jerseys available now at STL Authentics
The St. Louis Blues, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of St. Louis.
Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Blues uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.
The Blues will wear their hometown remix uniforms ten times during the 2026-27 season, including nine home games at Enterprise Center:
Nov. 17 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Nov. 22 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Nov. 25 at New York Islanders
Nov. 27 vs. Dallas Stars
Dec. 2 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Dec. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 26 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Jan. 30 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Feb. 25 vs. Vancouver Canucks
March 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.
Featuring black and silver in a team uniform for the first time in team history, along with a stylized update of the circular crest from the team’s navy blue alternate uniform worn from 2008-16, key design inspiration for the Blues Hometown Remix uniform includes:
Blues. It’s our team. It’s our music. It’s our way of life. And it’s all represented in the St. Louis Blues Hometown Remix jersey, with a tribute to what physically brings us together: the Gateway Arch and the river that flows beneath. Inspired by the dark waters of the Mississippi, black makes a striking appearance as the primary jersey color. Honoring our roots, the crest updates a beloved mark, now cut with three river‑wave lines. The sleeves carry a debossed wave pattern representing the flow and energy of the city. The hem drops you under the Arch, framing the city name from that iconic vantage point. Numbers get a new beveled look, echoing the arch’s metallic finish. Blues fans, this is your jersey of unity, progress, and strength. Wear it proudly.
“The new Hometown Remix sweater developed in conjunction with Fanatics and the NHL gives Blues fans a fresh look with bold design elements that are uniquely St. Louis,” said Brenda Wilbur, St. Louis Blues Vice President of Brand, Retail & Creative Services. “Our navy alternate jersey featuring the circular crest and drawstring collar remains a fan favorite. We expect incorporating those elements with a striking new color scheme will make Hometown Remix gear tremendously popular with our fans.”
“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”
“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”
Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including STLAuthentics.com, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.