October review: What we've learned about the Blues in the early-going

Biggest storylines

Adam Jiricek is making his mark on the Blues' defense

Adam Jiricek was expecting to be with the Springfield Thunderbirds to begin this season to continue his development in the American Hockey League. However, due to injuries to defensemen Logan Mailloux and Tyler Tucker, the 2024 No. 16 overall pick made his NHL debut with the Blues in the season opener against the Dallas Stars. Jiricek scored his first NHL goal five games later in the team's 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.

"It's hard to develop at the NHL level - his defensive habits have increased, his footwork and stickwork have really improved to the level where we have a lot of confidence in him now," said Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "He's starting to make really good reads on when he can jump...that's just someone that's confident and trusting his instincts. That's how we want him playing."

In his first 14 NHL games, Jiricek has a goal and two points, eight penalty minutes, a +5 rating and averages 16:05 time on ice per game.

The Mason McTavish acquisition is paying off

The Blues parted ways with the No. 15 and 29 overall picks at the 2026 NHL Draft to acquire Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks. He has vastly improved the team's center depth, operating as the second-line center to begin the season - and his impact was instant.

McTavish scored just 1:34 into his debut with St. Louis against the Dallas Stars. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive the net and create plays for his teammates. He is currently second in goals scored, only behind Jimmy Snuggerud who leads with eight.

Claimed off waivers, Justin Barron is proving he belongs in St. Louis

Amid the injuries on defense, the Blues claimed defenseman Justin Barron off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Sept. 27. His steady defensive presence has given Montgomery options to move him up and down the pairings to accommodate having more offensively driven partners. Barron has also shown flashes of offensive upside, recording his first career four-point game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 22.

"He's just done a really good job in all three zones," Montgomery said. " He hasn't overcomplicated the game, makes the simple play and understands how we want to play. Credit to him because he's really taking advantage of his opportunity."

In 11 games with the Blues this season, Barron has two goals, eight points and a team-leading +6 rating.

Blues still searching for chemistry among forwards

There is no shortage of talent or effort among the Blues' forward group, but translating that potential into scoreboard production has been a glaring struggle to begin the season. In flashes, the potential of the top-nine group is undeniable, but it's overshadowed by a lack of finishing scoring chances and sustaining offense. Montgomery refrained from making major lineup adjustments to begin the season in hopes of chemistry building as games progressed, but the Blues have reached a point where they need a change.

"We're just looking for a spark, maybe there's chemistry that's going to happen on one of the lines," Montgomery said. "We've left the lines the same for 12 games and we haven't produced at the level we should be. The analytics say we should be scoring more but more importantly, we're not sustaining the kind of chemistry we would like from our lines creating offense."

Joel Hofer is beginning to solidify himself as a steady NHL starter

Joel Hofer currently ranks 10th among NHL goaltenders in save percentage with a .916. He also has a 2.42 goals against average and one shutout. While the team is still searching for consistency in results, his steady presence in net gives the Blues a chance to win on any given night.