Lindstein recalled from Springfield

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Theo Lindstein from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lindstein, 21, dressed in two games with Springfield during his recent stint, recording two points (one goal, one assist). He has also dressed in four games for the Blues this season, posting one assist.

Overall, the Gavle, Sweden native has appeared in 21 career regular-season games for the Blues, logging five points (two goals, three assists) and six penalty minutes.

Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 29 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.