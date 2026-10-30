Lindstein recalled from Springfield

lindstein_theo_shift4
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues General Manager Alexander Steen announced today the Blues have recalled defenseman Theo Lindstein from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.  

Lindstein, 21, dressed in two games with Springfield during his recent stint, recording two points (one goal, one assist). He has also dressed in four games for the Blues this season, posting one assist. 

Overall, the Gavle, Sweden native has appeared in 21 career regular-season games for the Blues, logging five points (two goals, three assists) and six penalty minutes.

Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 29 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

Blues assign Stenberg to Springfield

Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 for breast cancer awareness

Stillman releases statement on protest at recent Blues game

Kochetkov wins seventh straight start, Hurricanes shut out Blues

DIRECTV, U-Verse add Blue Note+ to lineup

Burns recalled from Springfield

Blues, Chick-fil-A St. Louis announce free Waffle Fry promotion

Blues assign Dean to Springfield

Barron gets first career four-point game in Blues win against Golden Knights

Blues assign Lindstein to Springfield

Enter the Tkachuk Hall of Fame sweepstakes

Blues release new podcast "The Training Room"

Blues assign Peterson to Springfield

Broberg scores go-ahead goal in third, lifts Blues past Jets

Quench your thirst on game days with Blue Note Bevs

Johnston placed on IR with lower-body injury