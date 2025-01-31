Schueneman signs two-way extension

Blues recall Matthew Kessel from Springfield

Kessel:Schueneman Signing
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract extension ($775,000 NHL / $425,000 AHL).

In addition, the Blues recalled defenseman Matthew Kessel from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Kessel will join the team in Colorado.

Schueneman, 29, has dressed in 35 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. He has also made four appearances with the Blues.

Overall, the Milford, Michigan, native has totaled 102 points (23 goals, 79 assists) and 111 penalty minutes in 279 career AHL regular-season games and seven points (two goals, five assists) and eight penalty minutes in 35 career NHL regular-season games.

Kessel, 24, has dressed in 17 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 19 penalty minutes. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has also appeared in 26 games with the Blues, logging three assists and 10 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round, 150th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, Kessel has totaled 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 67 career NHL regular-season games.

