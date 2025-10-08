Romanov agrees to terms on one-year, two-way contract

romanov_goalie_16x9

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have agreed to terms with goaltender Georgii Romanov on a one-year, two-way contract.

Romanov will report to the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Romanov, 25, spent the majority of last season with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, posting an 11-6-3 record along with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 21 regular-season appearances.

Overall, the Yekaterinburg, Russia, native has played in 50 career AHL regular-season games, logging a 20-15-13 record, a 3.12 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage.

Romanov has also tallied a 3.53 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage in 10 career NHL regular-season games with the San Jose Sharks.

News Feed

Blues partner with Edwardsville Tigers for Hockey Fight Cancer Challenge

Easterseals Midwest named multi-year partner of the Blues

Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Sundqvist week-to-week with lower-body injury

Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

Blues set with 23-man Opening Night roster

Skinner assigned to Springfield

FanDuel Sports Network announces enhanced features, coverage ahead of Blues season

Kerber, Marxkors team up to host Offside Hockey on Matrix Midwest

Blues turning up the volume for Opening Night

Blues assign 5 players to Springfield

Steen added to Team Sweden management for 2026 Olympics

Blues unveil The Loft, a new premium event space

WNBA's Sophie Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Luff, Schueneman assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

Fowler agrees to 3-year extension with Blues

Opening Night Rally set for Oct. 9