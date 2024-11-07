‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Series on TNT in U.S., SN1 in Canada chronicles preparations for outdoor game at Wrigley Field between Blackhawks, Blues

k3nafswfdbrfdyhzkyz1
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Releass

NEW YORKRoad To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise, the critically-acclaimed series that chronicles the preparations and planning for the highly anticipated outdoor contest, returns this season with cameras following the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues in the lead up to the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. CT on TNT in the U.S. and on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. CT on SN1 in Canada.

Each episode will center on Blackhawks and Blues players as excitement builds for the Winter Classic. In addition, the series will introduce viewers to key figures leading the transformation of Wrigley Field to an NHL rink.

All episodes will be available for on-demand replay on Max in the U.S. TruTV air dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans outside North America will be able to watch the series and the Dec. 31 outdoor game via international broadcast partners.

Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic premiere dates and times

Episode 1: Dec 4 at 5 p.m. CT on TNT

Episode 2: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT on TNT

Episode 3: Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. CT on TNT

Episode 4: Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT

The limited series of four, 30-minute episodes will be produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic premiered in 2010 leading up to the 2011 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The behind-the-scenes series has been a staple for hockey fans, with unrestricted access to the players, coaches and front office staff as they set to face off outdoors.

Live coverage of the Discover NHL Winter Classic on TNT and Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 31 begins at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark NHL Winter Classic are registered trademarks and the NHL Winter Classic logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About NHL Productions

NHL Productions is the National Hockey League’s award-winning production company, focused on documenting, preserving, and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s social and digital platforms - NHL Network, NHL.com, NHL Social and the NHL’s YouTube Channel – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup has included Quest For The Stanley Cup, Road To The NHL Winter Classic, Saving Sakic, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, Behind The Glass, NHL All-Star All Access, Hat Trick Trivia, Stanley Cup Live, and the Sports Emmy Award-winning Welcome to the NHL.

News Feed

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Preview: Blues vs. Utah Hockey Club

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Bannister provides updates on injured Blues

Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Blues sign Toropchenko to 1-year extension

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Blues introduce AI-powered daily games, Daysies, to Blues App