Because he’s earned it, Blues defenseman Justin Barron might see increased opportunity.

“Every game, he gives us confidence,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of Barron, who recorded two assists and a +2 rating in 15 minutes of ice time in Tuesday’s 8-6 win against the Anaheim Ducks. “I mean, if you switched (jersey) numbers with him and Colton Parayko, I don’t think we would notice a difference because both are playing at a high level now, and that’s a Top 4 d-man level.

“It’s starting to get to the point where you’re starting to think, well maybe Justin Barron needs to get an opportunity on the power play.”

Barron was claimed off waivers from Nashville just days before the regular season began, and through 18 games, finds himself tied for fifth on the team in points (12), tied for third in assists (9), and just 3 points off his career high of 15 points — in only 18 games played!

Barron is expected to remain paired with Parayko as the Blues get set for Thursday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT on Blue Note+ and 101 ESPN.

The Blues did not hold a morning skate on Thursday in Pittsburgh, so the projected lineup below is based on Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center and is subject to change.

If any lineup adjustments are available pregame, they will be updated here prior to the game.