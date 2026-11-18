QUICK HITS

BLUES The Blues certainly broke in their Hometown Remix jerseys in style on Tuesday night, erupting for an eight goal outing - the team's highest offensive output this season. Eight different goal scorers. Five different players with multi-point games. Goals from all four lines.

"We scored in a bunch of different ways," Robert Thomas said. "We beat [Anaheim] on changes up the ice, moved the puck quick, got a couple goals right around the net - a bunch of chances. We were able to score in multiple ways and that's what makes a dynamic team. It was great to see."

The Ducks did make things interesting, scoring three goals in the final five minutes in attempt of a comeback, but the Blues were able to walk away with two points in the standings. While there are areas that the team needs to improve in when protecting a lead - as Head Coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged - it's hard to be disappointed with the offensive production from a group that has struggled to score this month.

Robert Thomas and Logan Mailloux both had three-point games (1g, 2a), Justin Barron recorded two assists, Connor McMichael scored his first goal in regulation since Oct. 8 and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second win of the season and first start since Nov. 5.

PENGUINS The Pittsburgh Penguins have long been defined by the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. Unfortunately, Father Time is undefeated.

After a three-year postseason drought, the Penguins clinched second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 41-25-16 record last year. Their run was short, however, as they were eliminated in six games by the Philadelphia Flyers. Their struggles have carried over to this season, currently sitting seventh in the Metro with a 7-11-2 record and are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

General Manager Kyle Dubas spoke to the media on Wednesday to bring clarity to the organization's future, saying that the Penguins' management will look towards making moves that are "future-oriented" if their current pace continues. In layman's terms - it's a rebuild.

Pittsburgh's moves during the offseason reflect this, moving towards shorter-term contracts and younger players who are already signed. Malkin - who could have become an unrestricted free agent in July - signed a one-year contract with the Penguins prior to the offseason. Both he and Crosby will become free agents this upcoming summer.

Many of Pittsburgh's roster moves came via contract extensions and free-agent signings. Forward Yegor Chinakhov signed a three-year deal, while forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and David Gustafsson joined the Penguins as free agents. Defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Declan Carlile, along with goaltender Artur Silovs, also signed over the summer.

On the trade front, Pittsburgh acquired forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals in exchange for two draft picks. The Penguins also landed forward Nick Robertson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a draft pick and sent defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights in a one-for-one swap for defenseman Kaden Korczak.

36-year-old defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins in scoring with three goals and 16 points. The Penguins have the 20th ranked power play in the NHL, operating at 20 percent, and the 14th ranked penalty kill at 79.6 percent.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 4-1 home loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The club has a 4-4-1 record at PPG Paints Arena this season.

Pittsburgh will be without forwards Elmer Soderblom and Bryan Rust, and defenseman Ryan Graves, as they are currently on the Penguins' injured reserve list.