All four forward lines will have changes for the St. Louis Blues when they face the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN). The adjustments come as the team continues to search for offense, having scored just one goal total over their last two games.

"We have so many skilled players on this team, it’s only a matter of time before more start going in," said Mason McTavish, who will face his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, for the first time since this summer's trade. "I think we’ve just got to stay positive. Obviously it’s frustrating when you don’t score as many goals, but I think we just kind of trust that process and we know it’s coming."

McTavish and linemate Connor McMichael will be joined by Dylan Holloway on left wing tonight while Jake Neighbours moves up to the top line. Jonatan Berggren will re-enter the lineup on the third line, with Dalibor Dvorsky shifting to the fourth.

Forward Ross Johnston (upper body) will miss Tuesday's game for maintenance, per Head Coach Jim Montgomery. Nathan Walker was recalled from Springfield but will not dress tonight.

After four consecutive starts for Joel Hofer, the Blues will turn to Jordan Binnington in net against Anaheim. It will be the goalie's first game action since Nov. 5, a 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey in which he made 32 saves.

"Jordan Binnington handles everything the right way, as a pro," Montgomery said. "He continues to work hard, he continues to work with (Director of Goaltending) Davey Alexander, he continues to battle hard and look really good in practice."

Tuesday's morning skate was optional. The below projected lineup is based on Monday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.