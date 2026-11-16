QUICK HITS

BLUES The Blues' first three-game winning streak of the season will have to wait.

In the fourth opportunity of the year to clinch three consecutive wins, the Blues could not match the intensity that the Florida Panthers brought to Enterprise Center. After a multi-point game by Brady Tkachuk and a game-winning goal by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, Dylan Holloway ended Jacob Markstrom's shutout bid with a power-play goal with 2:06 remaining in the third period.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said that the team was hesitant to shoot the puck after establishing extended time in the offensive zone. It took the Blues more than 22 minutes to register just their third shot on goal, and the team was outshot by the Panthers 28-24.

"It seems like we care more about picking corners than just getting [the puck] at the net," he said. "When you play a good defensive team like Florida's, you hesitate for a second - they get in and they're blocking your shots."

Dalibor Dvorsky and Logan Mailloux assisted on Holloway's power-play goal, the Blues' penalty kill went 1-for-2 and Joel Hofer made 24 saves.

DUCKS After a seven-year absence from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Anaheim Ducks finally made it back to the postseason last year, finishing in third place in the Pacific Division with a 43-33-6 record. Anaheim eliminated the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers in six games but fell in the second round to the Stanley Cup runner-up Vegas Golden Knights. It was a big step forward for their young core and a glimpse of their potential.

One of the bigger stories of the offseason was restricted free agent Leo Carlsson being extended a $90 million offer sheet ($18 million per year) by the Philadelphia Flyers. If the Ducks chose not to match the offer, they would've received four first-round picks as compensation. Anaheim officially matched Philadelphia's offer on July 9, making Carlsson one of the highest paid players in the NHL.

The Ducks also signed forward Cutter Gauthier to a six-year contract after a standoff in negotiations. Anaheim is already reaping the benefits of his contract, with Gauthier currently being tied for the second-most goals in the League with 18.

Defensemen Pavel Mintyukov and Tristan Luneau both signed long-term contract extensions with the club. Anaheim also acquired forward A.J. Greer from the Florida Panthers and signed him to a four-year contract. Defensemen Nick Jenson and Jett Woo signed as free agents and forward Nikita Klepov, a 2026 NHL Draft pick, signed his three-year entry level contract on July 15.

Defensemen Olen Zellweger and John Carlson were traded to the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively, and forward Ryan Strome was traded to the Calgary Flames. Ross Johnston, who appeared in 62 games with Anaheim last season, signed with St. Louis as a free agent. Defensemen Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas, and forward Jeffrey Viel left the Ducks during free agency. Anaheim also terminated forward Chris Kreider's contract.

The Ducks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and have a 7-3-0 record on the road this season. Along with Gauthier and Carlsson, Beckett Sennecke is among the Ducks' scoring leaders with 12 goals and 26 points in 21 games. Goaltenders Lukas Dostal (4-5-1), Ville Husso (3-3-0) and Laurent Brossoit (4-1-0) have manned the Ducks' crease this season.

Greer (upper-body, day-to-day) and forward Ryan Poehling (knee) are currently on the Ducks' injured reserve list.