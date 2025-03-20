Projected Lineup: March 20 vs. Vancouver

By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will face off in one of the biggest matchups of the season Thursday night as they host the Vancouver Canucks in a battle for the second Wild Card spot (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+, Hulu, 101 ESPN, Blues App).

Currently tied with 75 points each, the Canucks and Blues are only separated by Vancouver’s game in hand.

"Guys are excited... it's the biggest game of the year," Jim Montgomery said. "Tonight's a four-point game so everyone's excited for puck drop."

Coming off a 4-1 win in Nashville on Tuesday, the Blues head into Thursday’s matchup with the same lineup they’ve carried into the last four straight.

"We've played a lot of good teams here in the last little while, and I think our committment to playing the right way without the puck, and especially with the puck, has allowed us to defend really well," Montgomery said.

Jordan Binnington will be Thursday's starter.

With a win tonight, Binnington would pass Mike Liut (95) for the most home wins by a Blues goaltender (96).

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

