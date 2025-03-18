Projected Lineup: March 18 at Nashville

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues have two wins in a row and they'll look to keep on rolling as they face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

The team has outscored opponents 12-3 in the last two games and will stick with the same skaters in tonight's matchup. There will be no changes to the forward lines or defense pairings.

Goaltender Joel Hofer took reps in the starter's net at morning skate, indicating he will get the nod against Nashville. Hofer made 17 saves in his last start, a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

"I've said it all along - we have two really good goaltenders," said Head Coach Jim Montgomery. "And we get Hof to go so everyone stays fresh, gives us the best opportunity to get points every night. We get [Jordan Binnington] to go against Vancouver at home."

With a win in Nashville - and some favorable results across the League - the Blues could find themselves in a playoff position by the end of the night. But the team is focused on the task at hand as they prepare to face the Predators, who are 17-12-3 at Bridgestone Arena this season.

"This is a real good home team and we have to be ready to go," Montgomery said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

