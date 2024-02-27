Projected Lineup: Feb. 27 at Winnipeg

hofer_practice
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Joel Hofer will make his first career start in his hometown on Tuesday when the St. Louis Blues meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Hofer grew up about 25 minutes west of Winnipeg in a town called Headingley. Although he’s previously served as the backup in Winnipeg, Tuesday’s game will mark the first time he’s gotten a chance to start in his hometown.

“I'm just excited. I'm looking forward to it," Hofer said after practice. "It should be a fun night, just have to try and get a win."

Hofer expects to have 10-15 friends and family at the game, although his dad, Steve, is taking care of the ticket requests so his son can stay focused on the game.

"He's buying (the tickets) right now, but he'll probably send me a bill later," Hofer joked.

Last season in St. Louis - in his first and only start against the Jets - Hofer recorded a 33-save shutout. He is 10-9-0 with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .913 save-percentage and one shutout this season.

"It's something I've been looking forward to," Hofer added about playing in Winnipeg. "I'm sure it will be a fun night."

The Blues will also get Justin Faulk back in the lineup on Tuesday. Faulk missed 12 games with a lower-body injury but participated in a full contact practice on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center. Faulk felt good enough after practice for the team to activate him from injured reserve and send Matthew Kessel back to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

“It's tough to watch, it's not enjoyable," Faulk said of being out of the lineup. "You try and get back as fast as you can to help the team, and hopefully I can come in tonight and help the group."

Based on Tuesday’s practice, Faulk is expected to return to his regular spot alongside Torey Krug in the lineup.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

