Projected Lineup: April 1 vs. Edmonton

The St. Louis Blues look to close out a four-game home stand on a high note as they host the Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m., ESPN+/Hulu, 101 ESPN) to open an eight-game April slate.

Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to make several changes to the lineup ahead of Monday’s game. Brandon Saad will join Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours on the first line, which is a look that Bannister utilized towards the end of Saturday’s game against San Jose.

“Obviously when you play as poorly as we did last game we have to make changes – changes to players coming in and out of the lineup, changes to the lines – but I think when you look at Edmonton… I think it’s important for us down the middle to have strength,” Bannister said.

Pavel Buchnevich will slot back in as a center on the second line with Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko, while Captain Brayden Schenn will join the third line with Kasperi Kapanen and Kevin Hayes.

“[Toropchenko] is somebody that has success around the net, a lot of his goals have been scored there, he’s brave, he’s going to go to the hard areas so there’s absolutely no reason why to not have him there,” Bannister said. “We’re going to give him that opportunity and I think he deserves it.”

In addition, Zach Dean will make his third career NHL appearance against the Oilers, joining the fourth line with Nathan Walker and Sammy Blais.

On the blue line, Torey Krug will re-join Justin Faulk, while Tyler Tucker and Marco Scandella will re-enter the lineup as the Blues’ third D-pair - replacing Scott Perunovich and Matthew Kessel.

“I think as a group we have to play with more of an edge," Bannister said. "Putting [Tucker] and Scandy in the lineup gives us that, so we’re looking for somebody on our back end to give us a little bit more pushback. I think Tucks brings that, and certainly Scandy brings an edge to his game too.”

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brandon Sadd - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou

Kevin Hayes - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais - Zach Dean - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington