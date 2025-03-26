Preview: Blues vs. Predators

When: Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The St. Louis Blues (38-28-7) and Nashville Predators (27-36-8) will meet for the third time in 10 days and final time this season as the teams clash at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night.

The Blues hold the advantage in this season's series, winning all three matchups thus far while outscoring the Predators 15-6. However tensions have been building between the teams, who have combined for 105 hits and 112 penalty minutes in their last two meetings.

Despite the extracurriculars, the Blues will need to stay focused on getting two points in the Music City as they remain in a tight playoff race.

St. Louis currently sits in the second Wild Card spot with 83 points in 73 games. They are just two points behind Minnesota in the first WC spot and a few points up on Vancouver and Calgary below them, but all three opponents have games in hand.

LAST GAME

BLUES The Blues extended their win streak to seven games with a commanding 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

Forward Robert Thomas and defenseman Philip Broberg each had four-point performances with one goal and three assists apiece. Dylan Holloway (one goal, one assist) and Cam Fowler (two assists) also had multi-point nights, while Jordan Binnington made 24 saves in net.

Tuesday's win concluded a perfect 4-0 homestand for the Blues, who now head back on the road for a two-game trip to Nashville and Colorado.

PREDATORS The Predators are coming off a 3-1 win against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, sweeping their two-game season series with Carolina.

Despite getting outshot 35-16 in the game, Nashville triumphed thanks to two goals from forward Luke Evangelista and a 34-save performance from goaltender Juuse Saros.

The Predators are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a strong record at home this season (18-14-3). They currently rank seventh in the Central Division with 62 points.