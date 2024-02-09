Pick'em launches in Blues App

Blues Pick'em, the latest exclusive addition to the Blues App experience, has arrived! Fans may have noticed its debut for the final two games before the All-Star Break, but Blues Pick'em will give fans opportunities to make gameday predictions and win prizes every single game day for the remainder of the season.

To play, simply open the Blues App, tap the Blues Pick'em card in the Gameday section, log in to Bluenatics if needed, and make your picks.

Each Pick'em game features four multiple-choice predictive questions about that night's matchup, such as "How many points will Jordan Kyrou record tonight?" or "Which team will end the game with more penalty minutes?"

During and after the game, fans are encouraged to check their answers periodically to see where they stack up with their fellow Blues fans. The experience closely resembles the popular 'Enter the Zone' game played during previous Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans who get all four questions correct will be entered to win monthly prizes inlcuding autographed jerseys, one-of-a-kind Blues gear and more! The more perfect scores, the more entries you get!

Click Here to download the Blues App