MacEachern assigned to Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Mackenzie MacEachern to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 30, has dressed in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 36 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has amassed 126 points (55 goals, 71 assists) and 164 penalty minutes in 269 career AHL regular-season games.