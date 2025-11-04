Lucic joins Springfield on professional tryout

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Milan Lucic will join the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a professional tryout (PTO).

Lucic, 37, first joined the Blues on a PTO prior to 2025 training camp. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound forward appeared in four preseason games, posting a goal and an assist, before being sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Overall, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native has dressed in 1,177 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Boston, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Calgary, totaling 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) and 1,301 penalty minutes.