Lucic joins Springfield on professional tryout

lucic_blues_shift4

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Milan Lucic will join the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a professional tryout (PTO).

Lucic, 37, first joined the Blues on a PTO prior to 2025 training camp. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound forward appeared in four preseason games, posting a goal and an assist, before being sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Overall, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native has dressed in 1,177 career NHL regular-season games, including stints with Boston, Los Angeles, Edmonton, and Calgary, totaling 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) and 1,301 penalty minutes.

News Feed

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

Greaves helps Blue Jackets defeat Blues for 4th win in row

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Dvorsky recalled from Springfield

Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

Neighbours placed on injured reserve with leg injury

Crosby gets 1,700th point in Penguins win against Blues

Red Wings score 6 straight to rally past Blues

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Blues host first Hunting & Fishing Night

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Blues Hall of Fame reveals Class of 2026

Underdog, Blues announce multi-year marketing partnership to enhance fan engagement

Snuggerud scores twice for 1st multigoal game, Blues defeat Canucks