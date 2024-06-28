LIVE: Blues at the 2024 NHL Draft

Follow along as the Blues make their picks

draft_2024_stage_16x9
By Andrew Pek
St. Louis Blues

2024 NHL Draft

When: Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT (Round 1)
Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. CT (Rounds 2-7)
Where: Sphere Las Vegas
Watch: ESPN (Round 1), ESPN+ (All rounds)

Barring a trade, the St. Louis Blues will begin the 2024 NHL Draft with nine picks - first up, the 16th overall selection.

Doug Armstrong and his staff also have two picks each in the second, third, and seventh rounds as well as one each in the fourth and fifth. Follow along right here and at stlouisblues.com/draft for live updates, scouting breakdowns and more as the Blues make their picks.

Round 1 - Pick 16

Round 2 - Pick 48

Round 2 - Pick 56 (via TOR)

Round 3 - Pick 81

Round 3 - Pick 95 (via NYR)

Round 4 - Pick 113

Round 5 - Pick 145

Round 7 - Pick 209

Round 7 - Pick 211 (via NYI)

Draft Notes

  • The Blues acquired a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft - along with Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette and two picks in the 2023 NHL Draft - from Toronto in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari - Feb. 17, 2023
  • The Blues acquired a conditional pick, converted to a third rounder in the 2024 NHL Draft - along with Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner and a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft - from the New York Rangers in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola - Feb. 9, 2023.
  • The Blues traded their sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 177) to Philadelphia in exchange for Kevin Hayes - June 27, 2023
  • The Blues acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for Robert Bortuzzo - Dec. 8, 2023

News Feed

Blues acquire Texier in trade with Columbus

2024 NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Armstrong has plenty of options with 16th overall pick

Revisiting History: Biggest Draft Day trades of the last 15 years

Blues announce 2024 preseason schedule

Perunovich signs one-year extension

Blues hold Development Camp from July 1-3

Blues Hockey Ops succession plan explained

Armstrong signs extension, Steen named to new position

Ellis signs one-year contract extension

Laferriere signs one-year contract extension

Blues announce initiatives for Pride Month

Blues have 9 picks in 2024 NHL Draft

Stancl signs entry-level contract with Blues

Blues sign Pekarcik to three-year entry level contract

Dvorsky, Buchinger named to OHL All-Star teams

Kaskimaki signs entry-level contract

We Went Blues Day set for June 12