LIVE: Blues at the 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft
When: Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT (Round 1)
Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. CT (Rounds 2-7)
Where: Sphere Las Vegas
Watch: ESPN (Round 1), ESPN+ (All rounds)
Barring a trade, the St. Louis Blues will begin the 2024 NHL Draft with nine picks - first up, the 16th overall selection.
Doug Armstrong and his staff also have two picks each in the second, third, and seventh rounds as well as one each in the fourth and fifth. Follow along right here and at stlouisblues.com/draft for live updates, scouting breakdowns and more as the Blues make their picks.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Round 2 - Pick 48
Round 2 - Pick 56 (via TOR)
Round 3 - Pick 81
Round 3 - Pick 95 (via NYR)
Round 4 - Pick 113
Round 5 - Pick 145
Round 7 - Pick 209
Round 7 - Pick 211 (via NYI)
Draft Notes