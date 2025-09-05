New jerseys available at STL Authentics beginning Sept. 8

Fans can pick up a new St. Louis Blues jersey exclusively at the STL Authentics Team Store beginning Monday, Sept. 8 at Enterprise Center.

STL Authentics will be open Monday, Sept. 8 from 10 am until 5 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Fans can also choose to order jerseys online now at STLAuthentics.com. Orders will be shipped beginning Monday (although orders requiring customization will take longer).

“The response from Blues fans, our alumni, our organization and really the sports community in general, has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We can’t wait to see these sweaters on the ice, in the stands and on the streets as Blues fans proudly represent St. Louis around the globe.“