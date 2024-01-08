How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19

Induction ceremony will be available live on Channel 4.2, Spectrum 186 and on the Blues YouTube channel

RS_1920x1080-Website_HOF

The St. Louis Blues announced today they have partnered with KMOV to broadcast the 2024 Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by First Community, live on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m.

The exclusive dinner event will be carried on channel 4.2, Spectrum channel 186 and the Blues YouTube channel, offering fans several viewing options across multiple platforms.

In addition, KMOV will produce a half-hour Hall of Fame special airing on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. on First Alert 4. The Blues Hall of Fame is inducting its second class in 2024, including Pavol Demitra, Mike Liut and Keith Tkachuk.

“Last year’s inaugural induction ceremony for the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame was a night like no other in our organization’s history and we’re preparing for this year’s celebration to be just as special in its own right,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “KMOV and Gray Television are valued partners to the Blues through our collaboration on our Blues Weekly Show and we look forward to sharing this milestone event on our annual Blues calendar with their audience for the live show and the half-hour special.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, hosted by Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly and Chris Kerber, will once again be held at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC). The 2024 class will join the inaugural class which included Red Berenson, Scotty Bowman, Glenn Hall and Garry Unger.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with our Blues partners to broadcast this historic event across greater St. Louis,” said JD Sosnoff, KMOV Vice President and General Manager. “We are always happy to collaborate with such great community partners like the Blues.”

Blues Hall of Fame reveals 2024 inductees

Related Content

Blues Hall of Fame

Blues Hall of Fame

News Feed

St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors

Snuggerud wins gold at World Juniors
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Send your favorite Blues to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Thomas to represent Blues at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold

3 Blues prospects to play for World Juniors gold
Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December
Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield