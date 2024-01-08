How to watch Blues Hall of Fame induction on Jan. 19

The St. Louis Blues announced today they have partnered with KMOV to broadcast the 2024 Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by First Community, live on Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m.

The exclusive dinner event will be carried on channel 4.2, Spectrum channel 186 and the Blues YouTube channel, offering fans several viewing options across multiple platforms.

In addition, KMOV will produce a half-hour Hall of Fame special airing on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. on First Alert 4. The Blues Hall of Fame is inducting its second class in 2024, including Pavol Demitra, Mike Liut and Keith Tkachuk.

“Last year’s inaugural induction ceremony for the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame was a night like no other in our organization’s history and we’re preparing for this year’s celebration to be just as special in its own right,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “KMOV and Gray Television are valued partners to the Blues through our collaboration on our Blues Weekly Show and we look forward to sharing this milestone event on our annual Blues calendar with their audience for the live show and the half-hour special.”

The 2024 induction ceremony, hosted by Blues play-by-play announcer John Kelly and Chris Kerber, will once again be held at the downtown Missouri Athletic Club (MAC). The 2024 class will join the inaugural class which included Red Berenson, Scotty Bowman, Glenn Hall and Garry Unger.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with our Blues partners to broadcast this historic event across greater St. Louis,” said JD Sosnoff, KMOV Vice President and General Manager. “We are always happy to collaborate with such great community partners like the Blues.”