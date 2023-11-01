News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 1 at Colorado

Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The American Hockey League announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds forward Adam Gaudette has been selected as the AHL Player of the Month for October.

Gaudette, 28, scored goals in a team-record six consecutive games for the Thunderbirds and finished the month with nine goals and 11 points in eight contests during October. His nine goals sit atop the AHL leaderboard in the category.

Gaudette earned an assist on Springfield’s only goal in its opening-night loss to Hartford on Oct. 14, then began his goal-scoring streak by netting the game-winner in a 4-3 victory over Providence on Oct. 15. Gaudette scored four of the Thunderbirds’ five goals during their three-in-three weekend from Oct. 20-22, then netted two power-play goals each in back-to-back wins at Hartford on Oct. 27 and vs. Providence on Oct. 28. Gaudette leads the AHL in goals (9), power-play goals (6) and shots on goal (36) through the first three weeks of the season.

A sixth-year pro, Gaudette is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he set career highs with 27 goals and 51 points while skating in 65 AHL games between Springfield and Toronto. Gaudette was originally a fifth-round choice by Vancouver in the 2015 NHL Draft and has collected 27 goals and 43 assists in 218 career NHL games with the Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. The native of Braintree, Mass., has also totaled 42 goals and 32 assists in 89 AHL outings with Springfield, Toronto, and Utica. Gaudette was acquired by the St. Louis Blues in a trade with Toronto on Feb. 17, 2023.