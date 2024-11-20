Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Blues and Blackhawks uniforms to honor rich hockey legacy of both cities

241108_NHL_Blues_Schenn_Z9A5103
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the NHL, unveiled the Discover NHL Winter Classic uniforms to be worn when the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues face off outdoors at Wrigley Field on December 31. Both jerseys feature special details including city-specific elements in the necklines, and helmets, and the "NHL Winter Classic" designation on the bottom hem.

The Blackhawks' NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to the franchise’s rich heritage while introducing distinctive new design elements. The jersey features a classic lace-neck collar, reminiscent of hockey’s early days, complemented by a vintage cream color that captures the nostalgic spirit of the Original Six era. In unique design flourishes, the front crest includes stars from the Chicago flag and the back numbers incorporate subtle pinstripes, a thoughtful tribute to Chicago’s deep baseball tradition. The elements come together to create a uniform that honors both the team’s storied past and the city’s broader sporting legacy.

The Blues’ NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to the city's hockey heritage. The jersey’s primary wordmark represents the first time in team history that a Blue Note is not the principal design element appearing on the chest. The font styling and numbers are inspired by an unworn prototype Blues uniform from 1966, and the jersey also includes a newly designed vintage-style “Blue Note” on the shoulder. Lastly, fleur-de-lis designs are featured on the inside back neck and hem loop labels to honor the city of St. Louis.

The Blues’ Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase now at STLAuthentics.com, and 10 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. today at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center. Additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise, including winter hats, outerwear and more, will also be available beginning today with more items launching in the lead up to the game. Information about extended holiday hours at the STL Authentics Team Store is available here. The jerseys will also be available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

The Discover NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. The game will be the 16th NHL Winter Classic and the 42nd NHL regular-season outdoor game.

Live coverage of the Discover NHL Winter Classic on TNT and Max in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada on Tuesday, Dec. 31 begins at 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

241108_NHL_Blues_Schenn_Z9A5103
241108_NHL_Blues_Parayko_Z9A5873 1
241108_NHL_Blues_SR64699
241108_NHL_Blues_Schenn_Z9A5128
241108_NHL_Blues_SR64702
241108_NHL_Blues_Parayko_Z9A6407 1
241108_NHL_Blues_Z9A6776
241108_NHL_Blues_Parayko_Z9A6252 1
241108_NHL_Blues_Z9A6675
241108_NHL_Blues_Z9A6673
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Where can I get a jersey?

Fans can shop for their Winter Classic jerseys at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center or online at STLAuthentics.com. Store hours on Nov. 20 are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Special in-store holiday hours begin Nov. 21 (Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.). The store will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on both Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) and closed on Christmas (Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

How much do the jerseys cost?

For adult sizing, prices start at $189.99 for blank jerseys. It is an additional $100 for a heat-pressed jersey and additional $150 for pro-stitched. For youth sizing, blank jerseys will cost between $69.99 and $99. There will not be customization options for youth jerseys.

Will I get my jersey before the Winter Classic?

If you are wanting your jersey for the Winter Classic or the holidays, it is strongly suggested to order as soon as possible. Order deadlines to receive your jersey by Dec. 24 are Nov. 28 for pro-stitched, Dec. 15 for heat-pressed and Dec. 19 for blank jerseys. Deadlines for customized jerseys (pro-stitched and heat-pressed) are subject to change based on sales volume.

What patches are included on my jersey?

The Winter Classic patch is included on the right shoulder of the sweater. No sponsor patches will appear on this jersey.

Can I use my Season Ticket Holder discount?

Yes, you can use your Season Ticket Holder discount on Winter Classic jerseys and merchandise. However, the discount does not apply to customization.

Can I get my blank jersey customized after the Winter Classic?

If you are interested in having a jersey customized after purchase, please reach out to [email protected].

Who can I contact concerning ordering questions?

Please email [email protected] with any customer service questions.

