Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

Game to feature Ottawa Charge at Boston Fleet on Saturday, March 29; Tickets onsale to public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. CT

EventDay-1920x1080_PWHL
By PWHL / Press Release

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that St. Louis, Missouri will host one of the nine neutral-site regular-season games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet will face off on Saturday, March 29, with the game beginning at 1 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. CT followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The nine games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

“The Blues organization is honored to have the opportunity to host the PWHL and bring world-class women’s hockey back to the passionate hockey fans at Enterprise Center in March of 2025,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “Dating back to before we prioritized women’s hockey development as the legacy project for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, the Blues organization has maintained an ongoing commitment to growing women’s hockey throughout the St. Louis region. We have seen significant increase in the opportunities and access to coaching for women in the sport across the Heartland of Hockey and look forward to leveraging the presence of the PWHL in our market to further spark interest in this great game among women of all ages.”

About the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women’s hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies’ reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial. PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center is a contemporary, 12-story glass and concrete structure located in the heart of downtown St. Louis. The venue serves as the home to the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, while also featuring a full range of arena programming including concerts, comedy shows, family shows and other sporting events. Enterprise Center plays host to a wide variety of major college sporting events, including the annual Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, the annual Braggin’ Rights Missouri vs. Illinois basketball game, and – next year – the 2025 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four. Enterprise Center is privately operated by SLB Acquisition LLC, owner of the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club, under the leadership of its chairman, Tom Stillman. In May 2018, naming rights to the arena were sold to Enterprise.

