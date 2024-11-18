Enterprise Center to host PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site game

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that St. Louis, Missouri will host one of the nine neutral-site regular-season games in the PWHL Takeover Tour™. This exciting tour brings the intensity of PWHL hockey to new cities across North America, giving fans a chance to experience the top women’s hockey players in the world in their own communities.

As part of this special tour, the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet will face off on Saturday, March 29, with the game beginning at 1 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center. Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. CT followed by the general on-sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at thepwhl.com/tickets.

The nine games of the PWHL Takeover Tour will be contested in a variety of locations across the United States and Canada, sprawling from the Pacific Northwest with Seattle and Vancouver to as far East as Québec City and as far South as Raleigh, N.C. Only Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which was home to a PWHL contest March 16 and housed a U.S. professional women’s hockey attendance record of 13,736, will serve as the return host of a neutral-site game in the League’s second season.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “When exploring potential locations for a PWHL game, the enthusiasm from cities eager to engage with our League was incredibly encouraging. The PWHL Takeover Tour lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint—an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

“The Blues organization is honored to have the opportunity to host the PWHL and bring world-class women’s hockey back to the passionate hockey fans at Enterprise Center in March of 2025,” said Chris Zimmerman, Blues President and CEO of Business Operations. “Dating back to before we prioritized women’s hockey development as the legacy project for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, the Blues organization has maintained an ongoing commitment to growing women’s hockey throughout the St. Louis region. We have seen significant increase in the opportunities and access to coaching for women in the sport across the Heartland of Hockey and look forward to leveraging the presence of the PWHL in our market to further spark interest in this great game among women of all ages.”