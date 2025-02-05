Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky made his mark during the American Hockey League's All-Star Classic, taking home hardware during the All-Star Skills Competition and leading his team to the finals in the All-Star Challenge.

The event ran from Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, California. Dvorsky was the only representative from the Springfield Thunderbirds and was also the only teenager selected to compete in this year's contest.

On the first night, the 19-year-old won the Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting title, going 4-for-6 in the competition. He also took part in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay, scored in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay and helped his group score on all three attempts in the Silvercrest Pass and Score. Thanks in part to Dvorsky's efforts, the Eastern Conference prevailed 19-13 in the skills competition.