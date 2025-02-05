Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

54303946754_85b237e054_o
By Gabby Khodadad
St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky made his mark during the American Hockey League's All-Star Classic, taking home hardware during the All-Star Skills Competition and leading his team to the finals in the All-Star Challenge.

The event ran from Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, California. Dvorsky was the only representative from the Springfield Thunderbirds and was also the only teenager selected to compete in this year's contest.

On the first night, the 19-year-old won the Silvercrest Accuracy Shooting title, going 4-for-6 in the competition. He also took part in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay, scored in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay and helped his group score on all three attempts in the Silvercrest Pass and Score. Thanks in part to Dvorsky's efforts, the Eastern Conference prevailed 19-13 in the skills competition.

Not only did Dvorsky take home the top prize for his accuracy skills, he also led the Atlantic Division All-Star team to second place in the All-Star Challenge, which consisted of a 3-on-3 round robin tournament. The team fell just short of the championship in a nail-biting 2-1 shootout loss in the title game.

Dvorsky led his team with three points (two goals, one assist) in four games, which was also tied for third-most in the tournament overall.

Dvorsky was selected 10th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft and is in his first professional season with the Blues’ AHL affiliate. In 38 games with the Thunderbirds, Dvorsky has posted 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists).

Earlier this season Dvorsky captained Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Championships and recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games.

54306419324_4cca6ab6cd_o

