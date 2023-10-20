Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Jakub Vrana had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 36 saves in his first start of the season for the Blues (1-1-1).

"It's sloppy, it's ugly. It's ugly hockey. It looks lazy," Blues defenseman Justin Faulk said. "There's going to be nights where you're not feeling it. But if you're not feeling it, make the simple play and make them work for it and earn it at least. We didn't really make them work too hard today."

Nick Bjugstad scored Arizona's first power-play goal from the slot at 14:42 of the first period to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead after the Blues failed on two clearing attempts and three chances to collect loose pucks following Arizona shots.

Keller made it 2-0 on a breakaway at 2:34 of the second period after Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

Vrana scored from the slot for St. Louis at 7:02 to make it 2-1, but Michael Carcone answered 42 seconds later to make it 3-1 for Arizona after Blues forward Nikita Alexandrov fumbled a puck in the neutral zone and Carcone powered around defenseman Tyler Tucker.

"I had the opportunity to wheel the puck," Carcone said. "I just tried to take my man wide, and I was fortunate to get it under [Hofer's] pad. I just go out there and play."