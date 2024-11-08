Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

The St. Louis Blues and Blue Note Productions have won a Mid-America Regional Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for their 2023-24 pregame open video, “Are you ready for the Blues?”

The video won in the Sports Promotion category and was announced at the Mid-America Chapter Gala & Dinner on Oct. 26 in Overland Park, KS. The Blues won this category over two other submissions, both by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Emmy Awards are given out annually, recognizing the creative excellence in television news and the art of advertising in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“Are you ready for the Blues?” was produced through a collaboration between Blue Note Productions, Germany-based music production company 2WEI, and St. Louis-based sports production company Ryval Studios which helped with the creative concept and day-of-production services. Featuring the song and music written by Blues music ambassador Marquise Knox, the video set the tone before each Blues game at Enterprise Center during the 2023-24 season. Shot in a ballroom at Stifel Theatre, the production took fans inside a speakeasy bar and married the setting with the smooth and building sounds of Knox’s electric guitar and the flashy images of Blues players. The vision and creative direction of the video was the visual and musical realization of the Blues’ marketing campaign that launched in 2023-24, ‘Rhythm and Blues.’