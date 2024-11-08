Blues win regional Emmy for 2023-24 pregame open video

Picture1

The St. Louis Blues and Blue Note Productions have won a Mid-America Regional Emmy Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for their 2023-24 pregame open video, “Are you ready for the Blues?”

The video won in the Sports Promotion category and was announced at the Mid-America Chapter Gala & Dinner on Oct. 26 in Overland Park, KS. The Blues won this category over two other submissions, both by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Emmy Awards are given out annually, recognizing the creative excellence in television news and the art of advertising in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana.

“Are you ready for the Blues?” was produced through a collaboration between Blue Note Productions, Germany-based music production company 2WEI, and St. Louis-based sports production company Ryval Studios which helped with the creative concept and day-of-production services. Featuring the song and music written by Blues music ambassador Marquise Knox, the video set the tone before each Blues game at Enterprise Center during the 2023-24 season. Shot in a ballroom at Stifel Theatre, the production took fans inside a speakeasy bar and married the setting with the smooth and building sounds of Knox’s electric guitar and the flashy images of Blues players. The vision and creative direction of the video was the visual and musical realization of the Blues’ marketing campaign that launched in 2023-24, ‘Rhythm and Blues.’

“This video was really the first time that we have been able to so closely match our pregame open with our marketing campaign,” said Blues Vice President/Executive Producer of Blue Note Productions Trevor Nickerson. "This was a full team effort from our Blues production staff, to Ryval, 2WEI, Marquise and our players, and it’s great that all the people involved are getting some well-deserved appreciation for their efforts.”

"Working with the Blues the last two seasons to help produce their annual open video has been a great experience" said Jon Morgan, Founder and Executive Producer of Ryval Studios. "This year's concept to kickoff the Rhythm & Blues campaign was especially unique and we were excited to play a big role in its success alongside the Blue Note Productions team, Marquis Knox and 2WEI. It's a huge honor to see our collective work recognized on a regional level alongside some of the best creative work in the Midwest region."

2024 marks the Blues’ sixth regional Emmy Award.

News Feed

Blues & BJC HealthCare to hold Diaper Drive on Nov. 9

Guenther breaks tie late, Utah Hockey Club stifles Blues

‘Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic’ returns Dec. 4

Holloway a game-time decision for Thursday

Holloway feels good, hopes to play Thursday after injury scare

Binnington helps Blues top Lightning, moves into 2nd on franchise wins list

Binnington ranks second in Blues goalie wins

Holloway in alert, stable condition after injury

Listen: Krug's country playlist

Broberg to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

$1 taco deal returns with Hotshots

Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Bannister provides updates on injured Blues

Stutzle has 4 points, Senators cruise past Blues

Blues sign Toropchenko to 1-year extension

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid