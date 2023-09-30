Follow Live: Blues vs. Stars

1ST PERIOD

- Brayden Schenn puts the Blues ahead 1-0 with a goal just 1:04 into the opening period.

- Dallas ties the game 24 seconds later. It's 1-1.

- Sam Bitten and Radek Faksa drop the gloves and each get five for fighting.

- Schenn scores his second of the game 4:19 into the game on a deflection of Matt Kessel's shot. Blues lead 2-1.

- Zachary Bolduc scores to put the Blues ahead 3-1 with 6:53 left in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

- The second period is underway.

- No scoring in the second period with 6:43 remaining. It's still 3-1 Blues.

3RD PERIOD

- Kyle McDonald pulls the Stars to within one with 17:14 left in the third period. Blues 3, Stars 2.

- Stars tie the game with a goal from Matthew Seminoff with 8:20 remaining. It's 3-3.