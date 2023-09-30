News Feed

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Projected Lineup: Sept. 30 vs. Dallas

Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Follow Live: Blues vs. Stars

schenn_faceoff

REFRESH FOR UPDATES

The St. Louis Blues meet the Dallas Stars in preseason action on Saturday night at 6 p.m. 

The game is being played at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

Fans can listen live on 101 ESPN or the Blues App. Game updates will also be available on Blues social media and here at stlouisblues.com. Refresh for the most recent updates.

1ST PERIOD

- Brayden Schenn puts the Blues ahead 1-0 with a goal just 1:04 into the opening period.

- Dallas ties the game 24 seconds later. It's 1-1.

- Sam Bitten and Radek Faksa drop the gloves and each get five for fighting.

- Schenn scores his second of the game 4:19 into the game on a deflection of Matt Kessel's shot. Blues lead 2-1.

- Zachary Bolduc scores to put the Blues ahead 3-1 with 6:53 left in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

- The second period is underway.

- No scoring in the second period with 6:43 remaining. It's still 3-1 Blues.

3RD PERIOD

- Kyle McDonald pulls the Stars to within one with 17:14 left in the third period. Blues 3, Stars 2.

- Stars tie the game with a goal from Matthew Seminoff with 8:20 remaining. It's 3-3.