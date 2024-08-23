Blues sign Burns to entry-level contract

burns_quinton_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed defenseman Quinton Burns to a three-year entry-level contract.

Burns was drafted by the Blues in the third round, No. 74 overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Burns, 19, has spent the past three seasons with the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs.

In 2023-24, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenseman appeared in 58 regular-season games, recording 35 points (six goals, 29 assists) and 120 penalty minutes. His 120 penalty minutes led Kingston and shared sixth overall in the OHL.

Overall, the Smiths Falls, Ontario, native has appeared in 154 regular-season games with Kingston, posting 68 points (eight goals, 60 assists) and 285 penalty minutes.

Burns also appeared in three games with Team Canada at the 2023 U-18 World Junior Championship, where he earned a bronze medal.

