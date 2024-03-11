Blues recall Dean from Springfield

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Zach Dean from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

Dean, 21, has dressed in 47 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting 13 points (eight goals, five assists) and 24 penalty minutes. 

The Grande Prairie, Alberta, native spent the previous four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Gatineau Olympiques, totaling 188 points (82 goals, 106 assists) in 177 regular-season games. 

Dean was acquired via trade by the Blues from the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2023. He was originally drafted by the Golden Knights in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

