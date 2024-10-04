Blues recall 8 players from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Dalibor Dvorsky, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Mathias Laferriere, Mackenzie MacEachern, Hugh McGing, and Dylan Peterson as well as defensemen Samuel Johannesson and Hunter Skinner from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Blues will visit the Chicago Blackhawks for their final 2024 preseason game Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast live on NHL Network.