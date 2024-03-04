Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions

Since the St. Louis Blues first collaborated with the Missouri Hockey Youth Division in 2017, the annual Blue Note Cup has been a premier event for young athletes in the St. Louis area and beyond.

On March 2-3, a new group of teams got the chance to play for their own trophy at Centene Community Ice Center. Teams from Missouri and Illinois competed for the right to take home their own Blue Note Cups, and 33 squads took home the top prize. Like the Stanley Cup, each winning team takes home a real trophy, and each player gets their own time with it to celebrate.

Two all-girls teams also qualified for the championship, with the Chesterfield Lady Falcons winning the Bantam B3 division.

The Blues and Blues for Kids work hard to grow hockey in the St. Louis area and make the game more accessible to young players that want to get on the ice.

The Blues also continue to partner with First Community Credit Union for all of its youth hockey initiatives, and the Blue Note Cup serves as a headlining event to celebrate youth players from across the region.