Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions

Youth hockey championships held March 2-3 at Centene Community Ice Center

By Jacob Stinson
St. Louis Blues

Since the St. Louis Blues first collaborated with the Missouri Hockey Youth Division in 2017, the annual Blue Note Cup has been a premier event for young athletes in the St. Louis area and beyond.

On March 2-3, a new group of teams got the chance to play for their own trophy at Centene Community Ice Center. Teams from Missouri and Illinois competed for the right to take home their own Blue Note Cups, and 33 squads took home the top prize. Like the Stanley Cup, each winning team takes home a real trophy, and each player gets their own time with it to celebrate.

Two all-girls teams also qualified for the championship, with the Chesterfield Lady Falcons winning the Bantam B3 division.

The Blues and Blues for Kids work hard to grow hockey in the St. Louis area and make the game more accessible to young players that want to get on the ice.

The Blues also continue to partner with First Community Credit Union for all of its youth hockey initiatives, and the Blue Note Cup serves as a headlining event to celebrate youth players from across the region.

2024 Blue Note Cup

Below is the full list of results from the 2024 Blue Note Cup, ordered by age group:

  • Tier 2 10U Squirt Major: St. Louis Eagles 5, St. Louis Knights 4
  • Tier 2 10U Squirt Minor: St. Louis Knights 5, St. Louis Eagles 3
  • Squirt A1: Kirkwood Stars #1 2, Meramec Sharks 1
  • Squirt A2: St. Louis Rockets 9, Kirkwood Stars 1
  • Squirt A3: Springfield Kings 3, Twin Bridges Lightning 2
  • Squirt B1: Chesterfield Falcons 4, Decatur Flames 1
  • Squirt B2: Kirkwood Stars #1 7, Mid-Missouri Tigers 1
  • Squirt B3: Springfield (Ill.) Kings 4, Springfield (Mo.) Spirit 3
  • Squirt C1: Meramec Sharks 3, Kirkwood Stars #1 2
  • Squirt C2: Meramec Sharks 7, Southern Illinois Ice Hawks 1
  • Squirt C3: St. Louis Rockets #1 3, Affton Americans 0
  • Tier 1 12U Peewee AAA: St. Louis AAA Blues 9, CarShield 0
  • Tier 1 11U Peewee AAA: St. Louis AAA Blues 6, CarShield 3
  • Tier 2 12U Peewee Major: St. Louis Knights 6, St. Louis Eagles 1
  • Tier 2 12U Peewee Minor: St. Louis Eagles 3, St. Louis Sting 2
  • Peewee A1: Kirkwood Stars 2, Chesterfield Falcons 1
  • Peewee A2: St. Peters #1 7, Kirkwood Stars 2
  • Peewee A3: Twin Bridges Lightning 7, Southern Illinois Ice Hawks 0
  • Peewee B1: Affton Americans 4, Kirkwood Stars 1
  • Peewee B2: Chesterfield Falcons 3, Affton Lady Liberty 1
  • Peewee B3: Kirkwood Stars 2, St. Peters 1
  • Peewee C1: Kirkwood Stars 3, Mid-Missouri Tigers 1
  • Peewee C2: Chesterfield Falcons 4, Kirkwood Stars #1 1
  • Peewee C3: St. Louis Rockets 7, Affton Americans 3
  • Tier 2 14U Bantam Minor: St. Louis Eagles 5, St. Louis Knights 4
  • Bantam A1: St. Peters 3, Meramec Sharks 0
  • Bantam A2: St. Peters #1 3, Kirkwood Stars 1
  • Bantam A3: Meramec Sharks #2 2, St. Peters #1 0
  • Bantam B1: Springfield Spirit 5, Meramec Sharks #2 1
  • Bantam B2: Meramec Sharks #1 5, Kirkwood Stars #1 3
  • Bantam B3: Chesterfield Lady Falcons 6, St. Peters 3
  • Midget 18U AA: Chesterfield Falcons 6, St. Louis Rockets #1 1
  • Midget 16U AA: Chesterfield Falcons #1 6, St. Louis Rockets 2

