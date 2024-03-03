Binnington ranks third in wins by a Blues goaltender

Jordan Binnington moved past Curtis Joseph by recording his 138th win Wednesday

binnington_action_newmark
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With an 3-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (138 wins) moved into sole possession of third amongst goalies in franchise history.

Binnington surpassed Curtis Joseph (137 wins), who he watched growing up in Toronto when Joseph played for the Maple Leafs.

Only Binnington's agent - Mike Liut (151 wins) - and former teammate Jake Allen (148 wins) recorded more victories while wearing the Blue Note.

In 266 career games with the Blues, Binnington has recorded a 137-89-29 record in the regular season to go along with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .907 save-percentage and 15 shutouts.

He is also the only goaltender to lead the franchise to a Stanley Cup.

WINS BY A BLUES GOALTENDER

  1. Mike Liut (151)
  2. Jake Allen (148)
  3. Jordan Binnington (138)
  4. Curtis Joseph (137)
  5. Grant Fuhr (108)
  6. Brian Elliott (104)
  7. Greg Millen (85)
  8. Jaroslav Halak (83)
  9. Brent Johnson (76)
  10. Rick Wamsley (75)

as of March 2, 2024

binnington_cujo_fuhr16x9

Jordan Binnington takes a photo with Grant Fuhr (left) and Curtis Joseph (right) in 2016, three years before he arrived full-time and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup.

© St. Louis Blues

News Feed

MoDOT to close I-64 ramp to 14th Street through mid-March

Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

Blue Note Cup set for March 2-3

McDavid ends goal drought with OT winner, Oilers defeat Blues

Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

Armstrong joins The Hockey News Pre-Game Show

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Faulk activated from injured reserve

Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds

Neighbours skates with North City Blues

Perunovich activated from injured reserve

Blues announce Pride Night activations vs. NY Islanders

Bolduc recalled; Faulk, Perunovich on injured reserve