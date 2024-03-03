Binnington ranks third in wins by a Blues goaltender

With an 3-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (138 wins) moved into sole possession of third amongst goalies in franchise history.

Binnington surpassed Curtis Joseph (137 wins), who he watched growing up in Toronto when Joseph played for the Maple Leafs.

Only Binnington's agent - Mike Liut (151 wins) - and former teammate Jake Allen (148 wins) recorded more victories while wearing the Blue Note.

In 266 career games with the Blues, Binnington has recorded a 137-89-29 record in the regular season to go along with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .907 save-percentage and 15 shutouts.

He is also the only goaltender to lead the franchise to a Stanley Cup.