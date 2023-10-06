News Feed

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

In his first full game of the preseason, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington faced 25 shots and made 25 saves.

Binnington's shutout effort came behind a four-goal performance from the Blues, who got two goals from Robert Thomas, another from Justin Faulk and a late one from Jake Neighbours in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The Blues improved to 3-2-2 in the preseason and will wrap up the exhibition schedule with a 7 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Highlights: Blues 4, Stars 0