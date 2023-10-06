Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win

In his first full game of the preseason, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington faced 25 shots and made 25 saves.

Binnington's shutout effort came behind a four-goal performance from the Blues, who got two goals from Robert Thomas, another from Justin Faulk and a late one from Jake Neighbours in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The Blues improved to 3-2-2 in the preseason and will wrap up the exhibition schedule with a 7 p.m. game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center on Saturday.